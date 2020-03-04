Kansas City, Mo., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Country Real Estate started 2020 with a record-breaking January. Typically a slower month for real estate, the company announced a 45-percent increase in sales volume compared to last year.

The record-breaking month is partially attributed to a 17-percent increase in average sale price. Other contributing factors to the increase were the continued expansion of the company’s luxury ranch program, UC Ranch Properties®, and the recent launch of Realtree United Country Hunting Properties®, which enhances the brand reach and expands the resources for United Country’s land professionals. In addition, a large portion of United Country’s agents and brokers are affiliated with the Realtor Land Institute and they have increased their focus on land real estate training and education, which is allowing them to perform at a higher level.

“We knew we had momentum coming off a record-breaking year in 2019, but were still surprised by such a huge month in January,” said Richard Thompson, executive vice-president of sales for United Country. “February numbers are incomplete, but will also be very strong compared to last year. The 17-percent increase in average sales price is very encouraging as it indicates results from the two key land strategies we implemented last year have passed through the listing and marketing phases and have now reached the closing table and are impacting our affiliates as we had planned.”

