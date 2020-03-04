ATLANTA, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HD Supply, Inc. (Nasdaq: HDS), one of the largest industrial distributors in North America, today announced it has been ranked number 98 by Training magazine in its listing of 2020 Top 125 Training Organizations Globally. Training magazine, the leading business publication for learning and development, ranks companies’ excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs.
HD Supply was recognized for three of its training and development programs:
“This achievement underscores our commitment to our associates by building and providing training programs that cultivate leaders,” said Anna Stevens, Chief People Officer, HD Supply. “I am extremely proud of our training and development team and honored to be included on such a select list of reputable companies.”
The Training Top 125 ranking, celebrating its 20th anniversary, is based on myriad benchmarking statistics and is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives, and the results they achieve.
About HD Supply:
HD Supply (www.hdsupply.com) is one of the largest industrial distributors in North America. The company provides a broad range of products and value-add services to approximately 500,000 customers with leadership positions in the maintenance, repair and operations and specialty construction sectors. Through approximately 270 branches and 44 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, the company's approximately 11,500 associates provide localized, customer-tailored products, services and expertise.
About Training
Training magazine is the leading business publication for learning and development and HR professionals. It has been the ultimate resource for innovative learning and development—in print, in person, and online—over the last 50-plus years. Training magazine and Training magazine Events are produced by Lakewood Media Group.
Media Contact:
Quiana Pinckney, APR
HD Supply Public Relations
770-852-9057
Quiana.Pinckney@hdsupply.com
HD Supply Holdings, Inc.
Atlanta, Georgia, UNITED STATES
HDS_wrd_3C_pos.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: