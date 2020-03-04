BoldCloud CEO, Marcus Chung, honored by Info Security PG's 2020 Global Excellence Awards for providing the practical expertise and strategies modern enterprises need to successfully defend themselves against a growing number of cybersecurity threats.

BoldCloud CEO, Marcus Chung, honored by Info Security PG's 2020 Global Excellence Awards for providing the practical expertise and strategies modern enterprises need to successfully defend themselves against a growing number of cybersecurity threats.

San Jose, CA, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BoldCloud , the award-winning cybersecurity advisor SMBs trust, today announced that the Info Security Products Guide, the industry’s leading information security research and advisory guide, has named BoldCloud a Gold winner in the 16th Annual 2020 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards as “Consultant of the Year.” BoldCloud also received silver honors in the “Company of the Year” category. CEO Marcus Chung was specifically honored for providing the practical expertise and strategies modern enterprises need to successfully defend themselves against a growing number of cybersecurity threats.

Today, cybercriminals are unleashing fifth generation attacks, but 97% of the world can only protect itself from second and third generation attacks. This growing divide between the sophistication of cyberattacks and security defenses cannot continue without impacts to the digital economy, which grows more unstable with each successful attack.

San Jose-based BoldCloud fills a void in the security market by providing the budget friendly and easy to implement multi-layer security strategies and solutions small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) need to effectively defend themselves against the onslaught of enhanced cybersecurity attacks including email threats, phishing, malware, ransomware as well as more sophisticated 5th generation attacks that if not contained will threaten the digital economy in 2020 and beyond. The team’s collective experience includes leadership at Malwarebytes, Symantec, DSolution, and Sygate.

“Winning these awards from Info Security PG further validates and extends the position of BoldCloud as a trusted advisor that companies can depend on for the multi-layer security strategies, products and services they need to address increasing cyberthreats,” said Marcus Chung, CEO of BoldCloud. “Behind this distinguished achievement is our relentless drive to deliver a full suite of cybersecurity services and innovations that meet the needs of modern enterprises.”

“We're pleased to see BoldCloud win multiple awards and applaud the success they have achieved by helping companies keep their networks and valuable data safe,” said Rake Narang, editor-in-chief, Info Security Products Guide.

About Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow’s technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit http://www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About BoldCloud

BoldCloud is the award-winning cybersecurity advisor that businesses trust to help them defend against cyberthreats and close security gaps. By delivering expert knowledge and cybersecurity innovations, BoldCloud helps companies worldwide proactively protect their files, data and devices against even the most complex and multi-threaded cyber and malware attacks before things go wrong. With a robust portfolio of email security, ransomware and malware products, BoldCloud provides the simple and affordable solutions businesses need to take a layered approach to data security and maintain good cybersecurity hygiene. For additional information, visit boldcloud.com.

Attachments

Lorraine Kauffman-Hall BoldCloud 980-237-7081 lhall@attainmarketing.com