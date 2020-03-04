NEW YORK, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Bolt Metals Corp. (CSE: BOLT) (OTCQB: PCRCF) (XFRA: NXFE) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 40+ brands in the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.



The dramatic rise of electric vehicles (EV) is creating a surge in business for companies mining battery minerals, especially for companies operating in Indonesia, one of the world’s top producers of battery minerals. Bolt Metals Corporation (CSE:BOLT) (OTCQB:PCRCF) (XFRA:NXFE) , one of the companies working in Indonesia, recently announced a name change as it rebrands itself a leading resource developer in this growing market.

Bolt Metals has been moving away from its initial position as a cobalt producer and into a broader position as a battery-cathode material supplier. BOLT’s Cyclops mining project in northern Indonesia reflects this, providing a rich source of cobalt and nickel. But it’s the mine’s location, as much as its resources, that creates potential for the Cyclops project, a new direction for Bolts Metals and a reflection of bigger changes in the EV market.

About Bolt Metals Corp.

Bolt Metals Corp. is a Canada-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production-grade, battery-metals projects within the Asia-Pacific region, employing a vertically integrated minerals-to-market strategy to leverage these assets to their fullest. The company’s flagship project, Cyclops, located in nickel-rich Indonesia, features environmental and mining permits, excellent infrastructure and easy access to an airport, city and skilled workforce. Backed by a successful 2019 exploration and development season, Bolts Metals is pursuing ambitious milestones for 2020. For more information, visit www.BoltMetals.com.

