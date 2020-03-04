TOWSON, Md., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), an SBA-certified 8(a), HUBZone, and MDOT-certified MBE firm that delivers professional and management consulting solutions to federal and state government clients, is pleased to announce several new contracts and certifications in addition to new office space in Washington D.C.



During 2019, PMCG signed new contracts with the Department of Education and the Department of Justice. This adds to its deep experience supporting federal agencies such as the Department of Defense, the United States Agency for International Development, the Department of Veterans Affairs and several others. PMCG was also recently awarded the GSA IT Schedule 70 contract to provide IT services to government agencies.

In November 2019, PMCG was appraised at a Level 3 by the prestigious CMMI Institute. CMMI is a capability framework that provides organizations with the essentials of effective processes that improve performance.

These new contracts and certifications come at a time of explosive growth for PMCG. The company increased from 60 employees in 2018 to 85 at the end of 2019. In addition, revenues for 2019 more than doubled over 2018. This momentum helped PMCG make the 2019 Inc. 5000 list and to be named a Top 100 MBE by The Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council. PMCG was also named the 33rd fastest growing private company in the Washington D.C. region by Inc. 5000.

To better serve its expanding federal client base, the company will move into new Washington D.C. office space in the Ronald Reagan Building in April 2020. PMCG will keep its headquarters in Towson, Maryland.

“The last few years have been marked by increased growth and opportunities,” said Walter Barnes III, president of PM Consulting Group. “We view this as a testament to our industry knowledge, expertise and unmatched client service. Our progress in 2019 strengthened the foundation of the company and will allow our offerings to be widely leveraged across the federal space.”

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is an SBA-certified 8(a), Hubzone, and MDOT-certified MBE firm that delivers professional and management consulting solutions to federal and state government clients. Established in 2008, PMCG specializes in program and project management support for various types of projects/acquisitions. Its focused approach to project management enables the flexibility required to successfully deliver projects on schedule and within budget. Visit PMCG at www.pmconsultinggroupllc.com or 410-512-6557.

PMCG is listed under the GSA IT Schedule 70 under contract number 47QTCA20D002J



Jim Lubinskas

Spire Communications

(703) 907.9103

jlubinskas@spirecomm.com