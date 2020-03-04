ORLANDO, Fla., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fattmerchant , an integrated payment technology provider that revolutionizes the payment processing experience for business owners, today announces the appointment of Chris Staymates as chief innovation officer (CIO). In this position, Staymates is tasked with advancing Fattmerchant’s product vision and helping the company achieve its goal of positioning its fully integrated, multi-channel payment platform, Omni, as the premier financial solution for small businesses.



“Chris brings a deep understanding of technology innovation as well as a strong executive background to an already successful leadership team here at Fattmerchant,” said Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder of Fattmerchant. “You need an innovative technology roadmap to become the go-to payment solution for businesses. Chris will be instrumental in our future planning efforts for payments and the overall financial health of each business we serve.”

Staymates joins Fattmerchant after a decade of executive leadership experience in the Orlando technology space. He started his career as a lead software engineer at EA Sports and later co-founded Splyt, an analytics software company that raised venture capital and was one of the first Orlando-based technology companies to exit the market successfully.

Most recently, Staymates served as chief technology officer at IZEA, where he built a digital marketplace for influencer and content marketing and launched the company’s software as a service offering. In that role, he was in charge of driving customer success by leading all aspects of software ideation, delivery and operations.

“I’ve followed Fattmerchant’s progress and have been consistently impressed by how drastically the fintech company has impacted the payments industry in such a short amount of time,” said Staymates. “I look forward to helping drive continued innovation within the payment technology space, further differentiating Fattmerchant in this market, and showcasing our ability to grow the business while effectively launching distinctive new ideas.”

For more information about Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com .

About Fattmerchant

Fattmerchant is a credit card processing company with an innovative payment technology platform that saves its customers an average of 40% per month on their credit card processing fees with their subscription-based pricing model. With its integrated payment platform, business owners and partners have access to the card-present and card-not-present solutions they need to process payments and invoices, robust data analytics on those transactions, and advanced business tools such as their integration to QuickBooks Online. Fattmerchant was named the top credit card processing company of 2020 according to U.S. News & World Report’s 360 Reviews team. For more information on Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com .

Media Contact

Daniel Tummeley

Uproar PR for Fattmerchant

321-236-0102