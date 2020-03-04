New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cholesterol Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151479/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18 Billion by the year 2025, Cholesterol Testing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$226 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$194.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cholesterol Testing will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Abbott Laboratories (USA)

AccuTech, LLC (USA)

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (USA)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation (USA)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Home Access Health Corporation (USA)

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings (USA)

PRIMA Lab SA (Switzerland)

PTS Diagnostics (USA)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK)

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (USA)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Sigma-Aldrich Corp. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease Steers Cholesterol

Testing Volumes

Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease: Quick Facts

A Brief Overview of Select Cholesterol-Driven Cardiac Disorders

Coronary Artery Disease

Hyperlipidaemia

CVD Statistics

Risk of CVD in Obese People Underpins Cholesterol Testing Volumes

Global Obesity Facts in a Nutshell

Cholesterol Screening Assumes Importance in Diabetes Care

Global Diabetes Expenditure: Opportunity Indicator

The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link Accelerates the Need for

Cholesterol Screening

Aging Population - A Vital Demography

Uptrend in In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Sector Signals Prospects

Healthy Growth in Cardiac IVD Market Augments Market Potential

Positive Momentum in Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Generates

Parallel Opportunities

POC Diagnostics - An Overview

POC Cholesterol Testing Makes Rapid Gains

Massive Demand for Lipid Panel/Lipid Profile Tests

Northbound Trajectory in POC LPT Services

Rise of C-reactive Protein Tests to Aid Market Growth

Cholesterol Testing: Evolution from Invasive to Non-Invasive

Recent Breakthroughs in Non-Invasive Cholesterol Testing Domain

Nonfasting Lipid Testing Invalidates the Need for Pre-Test Fasting

Cloud Screening Platforms Extend New Level of Convenience

Self-Testing Kits: An Emerging Issue for Full-Scale Services

Providers

A Rapidly Evolving Market Enabled by Technology

Opportunities & Challenges in Self-Testing Industry

E-Retailing Drives Sales of Home Test Kits

A Brief Overview of Select Cholesterol Test Kits





