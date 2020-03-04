New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cholesterol Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151479/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18 Billion by the year 2025, Cholesterol Testing will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$226 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$194.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cholesterol Testing will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cholesterol Testing - An Overview
Recent Market Activity
Prevailing Scenario in the Global Healthcare Sector Favors
Market Growth
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
Wider Availability of Healthcare & Diagnostics Services
Growing Health-Consciousness
Lenience Towards Preventive Care
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cholesterol Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
Developing Economies Offer Significant Potential
Key Factors Driving Demand for Healthcare Services in
Developing Regions
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abbott Laboratories (USA)
AccuTech, LLC (USA)
Akers Biosciences, Inc. (USA)
Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
Boston Heart Diagnostics Corporation (USA)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Home Access Health Corporation (USA)
Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings (USA)
PRIMA Lab SA (Switzerland)
PTS Diagnostics (USA)
Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK)
Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC (USA)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Sigma-Aldrich Corp. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease Steers Cholesterol
Testing Volumes
Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease: Quick Facts
A Brief Overview of Select Cholesterol-Driven Cardiac Disorders
Coronary Artery Disease
Hyperlipidaemia
CVD Statistics
Risk of CVD in Obese People Underpins Cholesterol Testing Volumes
Global Obesity Facts in a Nutshell
Cholesterol Screening Assumes Importance in Diabetes Care
Global Diabetes Expenditure: Opportunity Indicator
The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link Accelerates the Need for
Cholesterol Screening
Aging Population - A Vital Demography
Uptrend in In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Sector Signals Prospects
Healthy Growth in Cardiac IVD Market Augments Market Potential
Positive Momentum in Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Generates
Parallel Opportunities
POC Diagnostics - An Overview
POC Cholesterol Testing Makes Rapid Gains
Massive Demand for Lipid Panel/Lipid Profile Tests
Northbound Trajectory in POC LPT Services
Rise of C-reactive Protein Tests to Aid Market Growth
Cholesterol Testing: Evolution from Invasive to Non-Invasive
Recent Breakthroughs in Non-Invasive Cholesterol Testing Domain
Nonfasting Lipid Testing Invalidates the Need for Pre-Test Fasting
Cloud Screening Platforms Extend New Level of Convenience
Self-Testing Kits: An Emerging Issue for Full-Scale Services
Providers
A Rapidly Evolving Market Enabled by Technology
Opportunities & Challenges in Self-Testing Industry
E-Retailing Drives Sales of Home Test Kits
A Brief Overview of Select Cholesterol Test Kits
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 29
