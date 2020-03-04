Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter referred to as the Bank), company code 112025254, domicile address Tilžės st. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

During the webinar at 16:00 on 04/03/2020 Chief Executive Officer Vytautas Sinius and Head of Finance and Risk Management Division Donatas Savickas introduce the Bank’s financial results for 2019 and recent developments and will answer the participant questions aftewards.

Please find enclosed the information to be delivered during the presentation.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Treasury and Markets department

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt , +370 5 203 22 00

Attachment