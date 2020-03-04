Not for distribution by US newswire or in United States

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company specializing in cancer and infectious diseases, announces that, subject to receipt of final TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”) approval, it has closed on $36,000 (“Convertible Debenture Proceeds”) of convertible debentures from third parties (see press release of February 21, 2020) and $95,000 (“Debenture Proceeds”) of non-convertible debentures to certain insiders (“Debentures”). The Debentures form part of a larger offering for maximum proceeds of $164,000.

The Debentures bear an annual interest rate of 10% (“Debenture Interest”). The Debentures and Debenture Interest will be repayable within two years. The Company shall have the right, but not the obligation, in its sole and absolute discretion, to pay and satisfy the Debenture Interest by the issuance of Common Shares (in accordance with Exchange policies). An additional $69,000 of Debentures remains to be placed.

The Company also announces that as of March 3, 2020, $352,000 (“Warrant Proceeds”) has been received from the exercise of 3,520,000 warrants, having an exercise price of $0.10 per warrant, that were previously issued in January 2018. Upon exercise of the warrants an additional 3,520,000 common shares of the Company will be issued.

Aggregate proceeds from the Debenture Proceeds, the Convertible Debenture Proceeds and the Warrant Proceeds will be used as a bridge financing to fund the Company’s corona virus (COVID-19) vaccine, including manufacturing a product for clinical trials, while the Company continues to explore additional financing avenues in order to be able to advance its research agenda.

We are also pleased to announce that the World Health Organization (“W.H.O”) has included Vaxil in a list of companies and institutions working on a vaccine candidate. ( https://www.who.int/blueprint/priority-diseases/key-action/novel-coronavirus-landscape-ncov.pdf?ua=1 )

“I want to thank the board and other investors for their support in our efforts to move forward aggressively to develop our Vaccine Candidate for Corona / COVID-19. The proceeds from this bridge financing and exercise of warrants are being applied to advance our work in this area”, said David Goren, Vaxil’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who went on to say that “We are also honored to be included by the WHO among other global companies and leading institutions working on a vaccine solution to prevent the current corona virus outbreak from recurring. We continue to have discussions with potential partners in the industry to accelerate our development and time to market.”

Vaxil’s Vaccine Candidate is based on unique and patent protected signal peptide technology, utilizing Vaxil’s proprietary VaxHit™ bioinformatics platform. The Vaccine Candidate’s design is also based on successful in vivo experiments testing a tuberculosis signal peptide vaccine. The work being performed may also lead to the application of a broad platform to address future epidemics / pandemics such as Corona, SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MARS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome).

ABOUT VAXIL

Vaxil is an Israeli immunotherapy biotech company focused on its novel approach to targeting prominent cancer markers and infectious diseases. Its lead product ImMucin™ successfully completed a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple myeloma and received orphan drug status from the FDA and EMA. The company continues to develop ImMucintm and is also developing a tuberculosis vaccine / treatment that has demonstrated promising preliminary results with further preclinical evaluation underway at a top US academic and research institution. Additional indications and mAb candidates are under evaluation as immuno-oncology and infectious disease treatments alone and in combination with other treatments.

Vaxil exploits the unique properties of signal peptide domains on crucial proteins to develop targeted therapies against cancer targets and infectious disease pathogens. These signal peptide domains are identified by VaxHit™, Vaxil’s proprietary bioinformatic approach. These SPs induce a robust T- and B-cell response across wide and varied HLA subtypes, while acting as true, universal neoantigens. The peptide platform targets these cells by “educating” or specifically activating the immune system to recognize and attack the affected cells. In addition, Vaxil’s mAb platform directly recognizes the target protein expressed on malignant cells and recruits other elements of the immune system to lyse those cells.

