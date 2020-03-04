The HID AU-205H GEN2 Multi Technology Card Reader adds support for HID Mobile Access® for iPhone, Android and Google devices using Bluetooth Low Energy technology. Users simply place their phones near the reader to log into Konica Minolta MFPs.

The HID AU-205H GEN2 Multi Technology Card Reader adds support for HID Mobile Access® for iPhone, Android and Google devices using Bluetooth Low Energy technology. Users simply place their phones near the reader to log into Konica Minolta MFPs.

Ramsey, NJ, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in world-class printing technology, is pleased to announce the availability of the HID AU-205H GEN2 Multi Technology Card Reader.

The upgraded reader adds support for HID Mobile Access® for iPhone, Android and Google devices using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology. The user simply places their phone near the reader to log into the MFP. From there, they can securely release print jobs from Konica Minolta’s industry leading print management applications such as Dispatcher® Paragon. Single sign-on provides users with streamlined access to advanced scan workflow applications such as Dispatcher Phoenix and other state-of-the-art capture and routing applications.

“By building on our strategic partnership with HID Global and the AU-205H GEN2, we are able to take user authentication to a higher level of security and convenience,” said Kevin Kern, Senior Vice President, Business Intelligence Services and Product Planning, Konica Minolta. “The ability to offer technology that replaces cards with phones and eliminates the need to enter a user name or password, all without compromising print/scan performance or data security aligns with our strategy to provide the most comprehensive portfolio of intelligent connected workplace solutions to our customers.”

“Konica Minolta has taken a major step at enhancing the user experience by incorporating our latest OMNIKEY® offering with HID Mobile Access into its next generation of readers,” said Steve Currie, VP and Managing Director of Extended Access Technologies with HID Global. “AU-205H GEN2 is a perfect example of bringing to life our vision of extending the use of HID technology to seamlessly grant access to different systems, while giving employees the choice of using their ID badge or smartphones.”

Konica Minolta’s new color single function printers - C4000i and C3050i – now support the AU-205H GEN2 Multi Technology Card Readers. These are the first single function printers to offer these capabilities and expand the company’s portfolio in security to the desktop.

In addition to the Mobile Access BLE support, the reader simultaneously supports HID Proximity and Indala®, iCLASS®, iCLASS SE®, iCLASS® Seos® and iCLASS® Elite1 card authentication, as well as MIFARE Classic™ and MIFARE DESFire™ with Secure Pull Print operation that saves time and effort. The reader is both HIPAA and FERPA compliant.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for thirteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years has spent three years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachment

Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us