Innofactor Plc Insider Information March 4, 2020, at 16:25 Finnish time





The Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the provider of an administrative case management solution as SaaS. The procurement includes the case management solution and its delivery, support services, and specialist work ordered separately. The goal is to have the solution provide cost-effectiveness and support effective performing of Kela's core tasks by digitizing case and document management processes. The solution includes case management, document management, contract management, information management, and electronic archiving.

The system to be provided by Innofactor will be based on Innofactor’s Dynasty product family. The system delivery and the related integrations are planned to be implemented during 2020–2021. The contract is valid for 4 years, after which it will be valid until further notice. The total value (excluding VAT) for the term of contract is approximately EUR 1,050,000.

The Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela) is an independent social security institution monitored by the Parliament. It provides social security coverage for Finnish residents and many Finns living abroad through the different stages of their lives. Among the social security benefits offered by Kela are family benefits, health insurance, rehabilitation, basic unemployment security, basic social assistance, housing benefits, financial aid for students, disability benefits and basic pensions. Kela’s mission statement: Kela secures the income and promotes the health of the population and supports the capacity of individual citizens to care for themselves.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.





Espoo, March 4, 2020

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO





Additional information:

Sami Ensio, CEO

Innofactor Plc

Tel. +358 50 584 2029

sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.innofactor.com



Innofactor

Innofactor is the leading driver of the modern digital organization in the Nordic Countries for its over 1,500 customers in commercial, public and third sector. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordics. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2015–2019, the annual growth of Innofactor's net sales has been approximately 10%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst