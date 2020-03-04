New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urological Catheters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151475/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Intermittent Catheter will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$45.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$37.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Intermittent Catheter will reach a market size of US$80.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$361.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AngioDynamics Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corp.

C R Bard Inc.

Coloplast Group

ConvaTec Group Plc

Cook Medical Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hollister Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Teleflex Inc.

Wellspect HealthCare







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Urological Catheters: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Burgeoning Aging Populace: The Prime Driver for the Urological

Catheters Market

Increasing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence - A Key Growth

Driver for Urinary Catheters Market

Expanding Pool of ESRD and CKD Patients - The Major Growth

Propeller for Dialysis Catheters

Segment Analysis

Urinary Catheters Market Poised to Witness Steady Growth

Dialysis Catheters Market Driven by Increasing Number of CKD

Patients

Developing Countries Propel Growth, Backed by Improving

Healthcare Infrastructure and Reimbursements

Global Competitor Market Shares

Urological Catheters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Fertile

Environment

Rising Tide of Lifestyle Diseases Lead to Increased Renal Diseases

Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth

Dire Need to Prevent Catheter-linked Infection Propels the

Frequency of Catheter Changes

Antimicrobial-Coated Urinary Catheters Aiding in Lowering HAI

RiskHome-based

Focus on Infection Prevention Promotes Research and Product

Innovations

Unlocking Bacterial Genes Opens Doors to Preventing Biofilms

Rising Incidence of Prostate Cancer Drives Urinary Catheters

Market

Increasing Preference for Home Care Drives Urinary Catheters

Demand

Home-based Hemodialysis - An Emerging Market for Dialysis

Catheter Makers

Female Population Drives Demand

Total Urinary Incontinence in Spinal Cord Injury Patients to

Increase Catheter Usage

Incontinence in Multiple Sclerosis Drives Urinary Catheters Market

Increasing Demand for Tunneled Catheters versus Non-tunneled

Catheters

Market Challenges

Development of Alternative Treatment

Stringent Regulations Impacting Product Development

Intense Competition Eroding Profit Margins





