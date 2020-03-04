New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urological Catheters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151475/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Intermittent Catheter will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$45.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$37.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Intermittent Catheter will reach a market size of US$80.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$361.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Urological Catheters: A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Burgeoning Aging Populace: The Prime Driver for the Urological
Catheters Market
Increasing Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence - A Key Growth
Driver for Urinary Catheters Market
Expanding Pool of ESRD and CKD Patients - The Major Growth
Propeller for Dialysis Catheters
Segment Analysis
Urinary Catheters Market Poised to Witness Steady Growth
Dialysis Catheters Market Driven by Increasing Number of CKD
Patients
Developing Countries Propel Growth, Backed by Improving
Healthcare Infrastructure and Reimbursements
Global Competitor Market Shares
Urological Catheters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Boston Scientific Corp. (USA)
C R Bard, Inc. (USA)
Coloplast Group (Denmark)
ConvaTec Group Plc (UK)
Cook Medical, Inc. (USA)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Hollister, Inc. (USA)
Medical Technologies of Georgia, Inc. (USA)
Medline Industries, Inc. (USA)
Medtronic PLC (USA)
Teleflex Inc. (USA)
Wellspect HealthCare (Sweden)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Fertile
Environment
Rising Tide of Lifestyle Diseases Lead to Increased Renal Diseases
Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth
Dire Need to Prevent Catheter-linked Infection Propels the
Frequency of Catheter Changes
Antimicrobial-Coated Urinary Catheters Aiding in Lowering HAI
RiskHome-based
Focus on Infection Prevention Promotes Research and Product
Innovations
Unlocking Bacterial Genes Opens Doors to Preventing Biofilms
Rising Incidence of Prostate Cancer Drives Urinary Catheters
Market
Increasing Preference for Home Care Drives Urinary Catheters
Demand
Home-based Hemodialysis - An Emerging Market for Dialysis
Catheter Makers
Female Population Drives Demand
Total Urinary Incontinence in Spinal Cord Injury Patients to
Increase Catheter Usage
Incontinence in Multiple Sclerosis Drives Urinary Catheters Market
Increasing Demand for Tunneled Catheters versus Non-tunneled
Catheters
Market Challenges
Development of Alternative Treatment
Stringent Regulations Impacting Product Development
Intense Competition Eroding Profit Margins
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Urological Catheters Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Urological Catheters Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Urological Catheters Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Intermittent Catheter (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Intermittent Catheter (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Intermittent Catheter (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Foley Catheter (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Foley Catheter (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Foley Catheter (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: External/Condom Catheter (Product Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: External/Condom Catheter (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: External/Condom Catheter (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Hemodialysis Catheter (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Hemodialysis Catheter (Product Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Hemodialysis Catheter (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Peritoneal Catheter (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Peritoneal Catheter (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Peritoneal Catheter (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Urological Catheters Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Table 19: United States Urological Catheters Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Urological Catheters Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Urological Catheters Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Urological Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Canadian Urological Catheters Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 24: Urological Catheters Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Urological Catheters: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Urological Catheters Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 27: Japanese Urological Catheters Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Urological Catheters Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Urological Catheters Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Urological Catheters Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Urological Catheters Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Table 31: European Urological Catheters Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Urological Catheters Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Urological Catheters Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Urological Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 35: Urological Catheters Market in Europe in US$ Thousand
by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Urological Catheters Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Urological Catheters Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: French Urological Catheters Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Urological Catheters Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Urological Catheters Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: German Urological Catheters Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: German Urological Catheters Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Urological Catheters Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Urological Catheters Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Urological Catheters Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Urological Catheters:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Urological Catheters Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 48: United Kingdom Urological Catheters Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Urological Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Spanish Urological Catheters Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 51: Urological Catheters Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Urological Catheters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Urological Catheters Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 54: Russian Urological Catheters Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Urological Catheters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Urological Catheters Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Urological Catheters Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Urological Catheters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Urological Catheters Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Urological Catheters Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Urological Catheters Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Urological Catheters Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Urological Catheters Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Urological Catheters Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Urological Catheters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Australian Urological Catheters Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Urological Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Indian Urological Catheters Historic Market Review by
Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 69: Urological Catheters Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Urological Catheters Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Urological Catheters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: Urological Catheters Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Urological Catheters:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Urological Catheters Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Urological Catheters Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Urological Catheters Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 77: Urological Catheters Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Urological Catheters Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Urological Catheters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Urological Catheters Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Urological Catheters Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Urological Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 83: Urological Catheters Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Urological Catheters Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Urological Catheters Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Urological Catheters Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Urological Catheters Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Urological Catheters Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Urological Catheters Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Mexican Urological Catheters Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Urological Catheters Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 92: Urological Catheters Market in Rest of Latin America
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Urological Catheters Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Urological Catheters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Urological Catheters Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Urological Catheters Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Urological Catheters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: The Middle East Urological Catheters Historic Market
by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 99: Urological Catheters Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Urological Catheters: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Urological Catheters Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Iranian Urological Catheters Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Urological Catheters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 104: Urological Catheters Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Urological Catheters Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Urological Catheters Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 107: Urological Catheters Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Urological Catheters Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Urological Catheters Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Urological Catheters Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Urological Catheters Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Urological Catheters Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Urological Catheters Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Urological Catheters Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Urological Catheters Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Urological Catheters Market in Africa by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 117: African Urological Catheters Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 59
Formats available: