Portland, OR, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nephrology Devices Industry generated $12.51 billion in 2019 and is estimated to garner $16.42 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, key investment pockets, market size & estimations, and top market players.

The surge in aging population in the world, an increase in renal disorders prevalence, and rise in healthcare expenditure propel the growth of the global nephrology devices market. However, the high cost of nephrology devices hinders the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential for growth in developing countries offer new opportunities in the market.

On the basis of device type, the dialysis instrument segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and will maintain its pole position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to surge in demand for these devices in developing nations including India with rise in the number of patients needing hemodialysis. The report also discusses other segments such as lithotripter and dialysis catheters.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. This is due to ease in the availability of nephrology devices and increase in geriatric population. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific region is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in awareness regarding the usage of nephrology devices and growth in healthcare expenditure. The report also analyzes other regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Baxter International, Fresenius Medical Care, C.R.Bard, Dornier Medtech, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., DaVita, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cantel Medical Corporation, Nipro Corporation, and B. Braun Melsungen AG. They have adopted various strategies including partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, and others to gain a strong position and international presence across the world.

