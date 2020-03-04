MINNEAPOLIS, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelpSystems announced today the acquisition of Cobalt Strike, a leading penetration testing (pen-testing) solution that enables companies to emulate the tactics and techniques of a cyberthief in an IT network to highlight weaknesses. This acquisition complements HelpSystems’ existing Core Security business unit by bringing together best-in-class tools and combining them with strong services to expand HelpSystems’ infrastructure protection offerings.



Finding and exploiting weaknesses in IT infrastructure is the name of the game for cybercriminals the world over. The threat landscape in 2020 and beyond will be marked by deliberate, unwavering attempts to access valuable, sensitive information from servers both in the cloud and down the hall. Organizations need to know what they’re up against and how their systems will perform when an intrusion occurs. Pen-testing is a highly effective and necessary tool for accomplishing this.

“With the acquisition of Cobalt Strike, we can now provide testers with a greater arsenal to test their environments and validate their security practices,” said Brian Wenngatz, GM, Core Security, a HelpSystems Company. “Thousands of security testers rely on the cutting-edge security capabilities of Cobalt Strike and we are thrilled to add such an excellent company.”

This acquisition brings additional cybersecurity expertise to HelpSystems’ strong bench of industry influencers: Cobalt Strike creator Raphael Mudge is a thought leader within the pen-testing community and will continue to provide strategic insight and educate the market as a key voice within Core Security, a HelpSystems Company.

Raphael Mudge adds, "This is a big step for Cobalt Strike and its customers. I'm excited about the collaboration with Core Security, the resources available to innovate, and the real security impacts we can achieve through continued leadership in the pen-testing market."

About HelpSystems

HelpSystems is a people-first software company focused on helping exceptional organizations Build a Better IT™. Our security and automation software simplifies critical IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let’s move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com

About Strategic Cyber LLC

Founded in 2012, Strategic Cyber LLC develops software for penetration testers and red teams. Its premier product is Cobalt Strike, a threat emulation suite. Strategic Cyber LLC is based in Washington, DC. Learn more at www.cobaltstrike.com .

