Eatontown, NJ, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Investview Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), through its wholly owned subsidiary APEX TEK LLC, reports record sales for January 2020.



APEX Tek LLC kicked off the new year strong with 312 APEX units sold in January, generating proceeds of an estimated $4.4 million. The APEX model continues to generate strong interest as a passive income model. It not only generates monthly income, but it diversifies holdings by participating in ownership of assets in the technology sector.

The Company’s largest month of APEX sales prior to January was during initial launch in September of 2019, which was sales of $3.8 million. January sales represent an increase of 10.5% over September 2019.

“APEX is a value proposition and the purchasers of APEX agree. We have great momentum and expect continued success with the APEX model,” said Jeremy Roma, V.P. of APEX TEK and President of SAFETEK.

APEX is available to everyone who seeks a unique and creative way to own assets and earn income from those assets. For more information on the APEX program please email: info@apextekglobal.com

About Investview, Inc.

Investview, Inc. is a diversified financial technology organization that operates through its subsidiaries, to provide financial products and services to individuals, accredited investors and select financial institutions. For more information on Investview and all of its wholly owned subsidiaries please visit: www.investview.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements”. When the words “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “estimates,” and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Management’s current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to Management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

pr@investview.com