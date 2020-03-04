DENVER, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company part of the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is pleased to announce it will be serving as the Official NewsWire and Sapphire Sponsor for the full slate of Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo (“CWCBExpo”) events scheduled to take place throughout 2020. Additionally, IBN will participate as an Official Media Sponsor for the CWCBExpo gatherings.



“We are honored to once again be selected as the official newswire for CWCBExpo,” said Jonathan Keim, communications director of CannabisNewsWire. “The Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo team has built a strong reputation for offering premier events in the cannabis space, and we are thrilled to be able to support and strengthen those efforts via multiple distribution channels, including CannabisNewsWatch, CBDWire and other cannabis-related brands of IBN.”



CNW will distribute press releases as well as syndicate articles produced by IBN’s team of writers. In addition, CWCBExpo events will be featured on a site-wide banner, highlighted on multiple event lists, and prominently featured in cannabis-oriented newsletters. Finally, throughout each event, IBN will provide social media coverage via multiple accounts that collectively reach 1+ million social media followers.

“CannabisNewsWire’s team is professional, efficient and wonderful to work with,” said Matthew Bailey, Director of Marketing for the Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition. “The value their brands bring to the table cannot be overstated. CWCBExpo is pleased to be working alongside CNW and IBN for another year.”

CWCBExpo events are must-attend gatherings designed for experts, professionals, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts in the cannabis space to legalize, educate, strengthen, expand and help legitimize the cannabis industry. Additional details about the upcoming events, including ticket information, can be found at the following link: https://www.cwcbexpo.com .

