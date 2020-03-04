4 March 2020

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

LSE Code: 3NGL

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 3X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES PROPOSED AMENDMENT

TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser. In case of queries in relation to proxy voting, please contact Link Asset Services at enquiries@linkgroup.ie.

NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the provisions of the trust deed dated 30 November 2012 (as amended) constituting (inter alia) the WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged Securities (the “Affected Securities” with ISIN IE00B8VC8061) and made between (1) WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”), (2) The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. (the “Trustee”) and (3) WisdomTree Multi Asset Management Limited (the “Manager”), a meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities (the “Affected Securities Holders”), convened by the Issuer, will be held at the offices of Apex IFS Limited in 2nd Floor. Block 5, Irish Life Centre, Abbey Street Lower, Dublin 1, D01P767, Ireland on Friday 27 March at 11 a.m. local time (the “Meeting”).

The Meeting is being held to consider certain amendments, made under the powers set out in clause 2 of schedule 7 of the master trust deed of the Affected Securities, to documentation required to effect a reduction in the principal amount of the Affected Securities from USD 0.002 to USD 0.0002, or to such other amount as a consequence of the Issuer having effected a consolidation in accordance with Condition 17.2 in order to maintain the proposed ratio between the price and the principal amount. This follows the price of the Affected Securities falling below 500 per cent of its current principal amount on Friday 28 February 2020 (the “Threshold Event Date”), and is designed to maintain the normal trading and operations of the Affected Securities.

Affected Securities Holders will receive notification by post, including a form of proxy allowing them to vote on the matters being considered at the Meeting by proxy. Affected Securities Holders may also access the notification and the form of proxy on the website of the Issuer, at https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/resource-library/prospectus-and-regulatory-reports#tab-2A942D42-5AA1-4008-9080-3C2DADB050A7

Affected Security Holders will be notified of the outcome of the Meeting shortly thereafter.



