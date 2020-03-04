New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetic Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151467/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.5 Billion by the year 2025, Emollients, Film-Formers, & Moisturizers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$401.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$342.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Emollients, Film-Formers, & Moisturizers will reach a market size of US$441.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Cosmetic Chemicals: Essential for Enhancing Functionality,

Properties and Efficacy of Cosmetic Products

Recent Market Activity

Emerging Economies to Drive Future Growth

Emollients & Moisturizers - The Fastest Growing Segment

Surfactants Demand Supported by Growing Use in Skincare and

Makeup Products

Biosurfactants: Benefiting from Increased Awareness for Eco-

Friendly Ingredients

Specialty and Organic Surfactants Gain Popularity as Personal

Care Ingredients

Emulsifier: A Major Surfactant for Use in Personal Care Products

Few Large-Scale Companies Dominate Cosmetic Chemicals Market

Challenges Confronting Cosmetic Chemicals Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cosmetic Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Ashland, Inc. (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland)

Croda International Plc (UK)

Sederma S.A.S (France)

DowDuPont (USA)

Dow Corning Corporation (USA)

Eastman Chemical Company (USA)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Firmenich SA (Switzerland)

Givaudan S.A. (Switzerland)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (USA)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

LANXESS AG (Germany)

Lonza Group Limited (Switzerland)

The Lubrizol Corporation (USA)

P&G Chemicals (USA)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Symrise AG (Germany)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Sustainability Trend Captures Manufacturer’s Attention

Product Innovations Mark the Field of Cosmetic Chemicals

An Overview Recent Innovations in the Cosmetic Ingredients Market

Anti-Pollution Cosmetics: New Growth Avenues for Cosmetic

Chemicals

Increasing Use of UV Absorbers in Personal Care Formulations

Increasing Use of Cosmetics among Male Consumers: A Major

Growth Influencer

Natural and Organic: New Buzzwords in the Cosmetics World

A Glance at Recently Launched Novel Natural Ingredients

Inclination towards Natural Ingredients Drives Market for Food -

Based Cosmetics

Growing Popularity of Multifunctional Ingredients

Rising Prominence of Ingredients with Multisensory Benefits

Brands Look to Improve Performance of Skincare and Hair Care

Products

Growing Prominence of Nanotechnology in Cosmetics

Popularity of Anti-Aging Products Bodes Well for Cosmetic

Chemicals Market

Cosmetic Companies Target Preservation of Mitochondria in Anti -

Aging Creams

Anti-Aging Market: Research-Backed Ingredients Vital for Success

Innovations in Anti-Aging Ingredients

Choice of Ingredients Varies by Product’s Targeted Age Group

Cosmetics for Colored Women and the Major Issue of Toxic Chemicals

Beauty Ingredients Imitating Bio Functions

Cosmetics Propel Growth of Fatty Esters Market

Biocides Driven by Dynamism in Personal Care Sector

Advances in Polymers Broaden Scope of Cosmetics

Cosmetic Formulators Keen on Sensitive Skins

Halal-Certified Cosmetics Gaining Wider Adoption in Muslim

Countries

Rising Demand for Innovative Skin Lightening Ingredients

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients - The Way Ahead

Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients - Major Areas of Concern

Botanicals Top the Charts in Shaving Preparation Ingredients

Modern Polymer Technology for Better Hair Styling Results

Cosmetic Companies Evaluate Potential of Encapsulation Systems

in Formulations

Shift from ’Indulgence’ to ’Homedulgence’ to Improve Market

Opportunities

Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth

Women: An Important Consumer Cluster

Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand

Urbanization: A Mega Trend

E-Retail Boom in Personal Care Products to Benefit Cosmetic

Chemicals

Market Challenges

Ingredient Toxicity: A Continuing Concern for Cosmetic

Chemicals Market

Global Treaty Curbs Utilization of Mercury in Soaps and Cosmetics

Misbranding and Incorrect Labeling Drives Focus onto Proper

Certification Solutions





