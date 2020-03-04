New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetic Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151467/?utm_source=GNW
2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$10.5 Billion by the year 2025, Emollients, Film-Formers, & Moisturizers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$401.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$342.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Emollients, Film-Formers, & Moisturizers will reach a market size of US$441.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cosmetic Chemicals: Essential for Enhancing Functionality,
Properties and Efficacy of Cosmetic Products
Recent Market Activity
Emerging Economies to Drive Future Growth
Emollients & Moisturizers - The Fastest Growing Segment
Surfactants Demand Supported by Growing Use in Skincare and
Makeup Products
Biosurfactants: Benefiting from Increased Awareness for Eco-
Friendly Ingredients
Specialty and Organic Surfactants Gain Popularity as Personal
Care Ingredients
Emulsifier: A Major Surfactant for Use in Personal Care Products
Few Large-Scale Companies Dominate Cosmetic Chemicals Market
Challenges Confronting Cosmetic Chemicals Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cosmetic Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)
Ashland, Inc. (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland)
Croda International Plc (UK)
Sederma S.A.S (France)
DowDuPont (USA)
Dow Corning Corporation (USA)
Eastman Chemical Company (USA)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Firmenich SA (Switzerland)
Givaudan S.A. (Switzerland)
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (USA)
Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)
LANXESS AG (Germany)
Lonza Group Limited (Switzerland)
The Lubrizol Corporation (USA)
P&G Chemicals (USA)
Solvay SA (Belgium)
Symrise AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustainability Trend Captures Manufacturer’s Attention
Product Innovations Mark the Field of Cosmetic Chemicals
An Overview Recent Innovations in the Cosmetic Ingredients Market
Anti-Pollution Cosmetics: New Growth Avenues for Cosmetic
Chemicals
Increasing Use of UV Absorbers in Personal Care Formulations
Increasing Use of Cosmetics among Male Consumers: A Major
Growth Influencer
Natural and Organic: New Buzzwords in the Cosmetics World
A Glance at Recently Launched Novel Natural Ingredients
Inclination towards Natural Ingredients Drives Market for Food -
Based Cosmetics
Growing Popularity of Multifunctional Ingredients
Rising Prominence of Ingredients with Multisensory Benefits
Brands Look to Improve Performance of Skincare and Hair Care
Products
Growing Prominence of Nanotechnology in Cosmetics
Popularity of Anti-Aging Products Bodes Well for Cosmetic
Chemicals Market
Cosmetic Companies Target Preservation of Mitochondria in Anti -
Aging Creams
Anti-Aging Market: Research-Backed Ingredients Vital for Success
Innovations in Anti-Aging Ingredients
Choice of Ingredients Varies by Product’s Targeted Age Group
Cosmetics for Colored Women and the Major Issue of Toxic Chemicals
Beauty Ingredients Imitating Bio Functions
Cosmetics Propel Growth of Fatty Esters Market
Biocides Driven by Dynamism in Personal Care Sector
Advances in Polymers Broaden Scope of Cosmetics
Cosmetic Formulators Keen on Sensitive Skins
Halal-Certified Cosmetics Gaining Wider Adoption in Muslim
Countries
Rising Demand for Innovative Skin Lightening Ingredients
Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients - The Way Ahead
Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients - Major Areas of Concern
Botanicals Top the Charts in Shaving Preparation Ingredients
Modern Polymer Technology for Better Hair Styling Results
Cosmetic Companies Evaluate Potential of Encapsulation Systems
in Formulations
Shift from ’Indulgence’ to ’Homedulgence’ to Improve Market
Opportunities
Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth
Women: An Important Consumer Cluster
Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand
Urbanization: A Mega Trend
E-Retail Boom in Personal Care Products to Benefit Cosmetic
Chemicals
Market Challenges
Ingredient Toxicity: A Continuing Concern for Cosmetic
Chemicals Market
Global Treaty Curbs Utilization of Mercury in Soaps and Cosmetics
Misbranding and Incorrect Labeling Drives Focus onto Proper
Certification Solutions
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 241
Formats available: