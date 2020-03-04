Cyber Defense Magazine presents CyCognito with 3 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards: Best Product SaaS/Cloud Security, Cutting Edge Security Company of the Year and Editors Choice InfoSec Startup of the Year at the 2020 RSA Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Cyber Defense Magazine presents CyCognito with 3 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards: Best Product SaaS/Cloud Security, Cutting Edge Security Company of the Year and Editors Choice InfoSec Startup of the Year at the 2020 RSA Conference in San Francisco, CA.

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyCognito, Inc., developers of innovation to eliminate the world’s shadow risk, today announced it is a winner in three categories of the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards : Best Product SaaS/Cloud Security, Cutting Edge Security Company of the Year and Editors Choice InfoSec Startup of the Year.



These awards further validate the need for a modern security risk assessment solution that meets the requirements of today’s organizations. Security professionals understand that attackers only need a single blind spot for entry, while they are tasked with guarding everything. Legacy approaches that were designed over 20 years ago to protect internet-exposed assets are unaware of significant portions of modern enterprise IT ecosystems. CyCognito’s approach enables an organization to quickly understand its attack surface, pinpoint critical risks and prioritize remediation, eliminating shadow risk.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an independent awards program that honors companies and individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security. Each year, it is produced in cooperation with the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the experience of 400,000+ cybersecurity professionals to recognize the world’s best cybersecurity products, individuals, and organizations.

"We're thrilled to name CyCognito a winner in three categories of our InfoSec Awards program. They won these awards not only because they deliver a new innovative approach to protecting companies against attackers, they are committed to driving cybersecurity awareness and education for their customers," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.

The CyCognito platform maps all Internet-exposed assets in an organization, determines their business context (i.e., relevance), detects and prioritizes attack vectors and recommends remediation steps. It is the first platform to fully expose and map the organization’s entire attack surface, including assets that organizations don’t manage and may not even know exists, but that are readily identified by bad actors targeting the business, including assets that are part of third-party, partner and subsidiary environments. The platform uses a unique reconnaissance process supported by a 60,000+ node botnet that surveils assets from multiple locations around the world, at multiple intervals, undetectably and non-intrusively, to reveal the full extent of the attack surface, including critical vectors that other solutions miss.

“Since launching our new platform in November, the customer response has been overwhelmingly positive,” stated Rob Gurzeev, co-founder and CEO of CyCognito. “This response coupled with winning the 2020 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in three categories is a true testament to the power of our technology. We will continue to deliver the most advanced innovative shadow risk elimination platform, ensuring our customers are protected from the most sophisticated attackers.”

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine and our sister magazine being announced after the show is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conference. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

About CyCognito

CyCognito was founded by veterans of national intelligence agencies who understand how attackers exploit blind spots that legacy approaches help create, and who recognized the need for a radical new approach to risk assessment. Its mission is to help organizations eliminate their most critical security risks, which are often unknown to them: assets and attack vectors that are part of the organization’s IT ecosystem but may not be managed by IT and security teams because they are in various cloud, partner, subsidiary and “abandoned” environments. Sophisticated attackers actively seek these assets, which create “shadow risk.”

Its next-generation security risk assessment platform enables Fortune 500 and other leading brands around the world to autonomously discover, enumerate, and prioritize their organization’s shadow risk based upon a global analysis of their external attack surface and the attack vectors that a real attacker would likely exploit. For more information, please visit cognito.com.

Media contact:

Raphael Reich

VP Product Marketing

raphael@cycognito.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed9ef346-560c-4b89-be71-0b246f42abeb