ATLANTA, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentWatch, the world leader in data, software and insights for the heavy equipment industry, has announced the winners of the 2020 Highest Retained Value Awards (HRVA) and the 2020 Lowest Cost of Ownership Awards (LCO).



Manufacturers taking home numerous awards from multiple years for the same series include: Doosan DX300 (3x LCO for Excavators Crawler Medium), Bobcat T500 (2x LCO for Loaders Compact Track), Case SR200 (2x LCO for Loaders Skid Steer Large), Bobcat S70 (3x LCO for Loaders Skid Steer Small), Case 580 (4x HRVA for Backhoes), Snorkel TB (3x HRVA for Boom Lift Telescopic), Volvo SD45 (2x HRVA for Drum Compactors), Genie GS RT (2x HRVA for I.C. Scissor Lifts), SkyTrak Telehandler (2x HRVA for Lift Trucks Telehandlers), Caterpillar 260 (2x HRVA for Loaders Skid Steer Large), Apache AS (4x HRVA for Sprayers Self-propelled), Deere 2R (2x HRVA for Tractors Wheel Small), Deere 310 (2x LCO for Backhoes), Genie S (2x LCO for Boom Lift Telescopic), Komatsu D39 (2x LCO for Dozers Track Small), and Deere 8RT (3x HRVA for Track Tractors).

The awards cover 50 categories of construction, lift/access and agricultural equipment, and are powered by EquipmentWatch’s industry-leading database. “The EquipmentWatch Awards program is the culmination of months of work by the best data analysts in the business, evaluating millions of value and cost datapoints,” explains Michael Quinlan, Jr., Manager of Data Structuring. “That impartial, unbiased detail reinforces the trust our customers have come to rely on from EquipmentWatch.”

“We’re proud that the EquipmentWatch Awards serve as a de facto buying guide for the industry,” notes George Buckley, Director of Marketing. “Buyers know what class and size they need for their fleets, but the Highest Retained Value and Lowest Cost of Ownership designations give them the objective validation they need to select each model with confidence.” Recognizing a record 25 different manufactures across the 50 categories indicates the competition was tight for 2020. “That diversity gives all the manufacturers an opportunity to showcase their equipment,” adds Buckley. “We see a number of repeat winners year after year, but the objective data show strong competitors emerging with high-quality, efficient and cost-effective machines. They deserve this recognition and the buyer consideration that comes with it.”

Lowest Cost of Ownership Awards: Outstanding OEMs in 2020’s Lowest Cost of Ownership Awards include Deere and Volvo taking the lead with three total awards each, Caterpillar with two awards, Komatsu with two awards, and Bobcat with two awards. There are 20 total categories for LCO this year.

LCO Award winners are determined by EquipmentWatch Costs analysts, who looked at the most popular equipment series observed on the resale channel over a 12-month period in 2018 and 2019. Series without a model in current production in North America were removed. Only equipment series which consist of at least one model were considered.

Highest Retained Value Awards: Outstanding OEMs in 2020’s Highest Retained Value Awards include Deere and Caterpillar taking the lead with four total awards each. Across the 30 categories for HRVA, there were 24 unique OEM winners.

HRVA winners are determined by EquipmentWatch Values analysts, who looked at the most popular equipment series observed on the resale channel over a 12-month period in 2018 and 2019. Series without a model in current production were removed. Only equipment series which consist of at least one model contained in the EquipmentWatch Residual Values software were considered.

View all of 2020’s winning manufacturers and read the full methodology behind each award:

2020 Highest Retained Value Awards Winners & Methodology

2020 Lowest Cost of Ownership Awards Winners & Methodology

