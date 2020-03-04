The partnership will provide accelerated access to care.ai’s platform, delivering real-time awareness for better outcomes and significant cost savings, while making care more human with the power of AI



ORLANDO, Fla., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- care.ai , an AI leader in healthcare, today announces a partnership with the Texas Hospital Association (THA) to create statewide adoption of artificial intelligence for autonomous monitoring. This program provides awareness to care providers about their patients, providers and business. care.ai is selectively partnering with the most innovative healthcare providers, including leading for-profit health systems, academic research institutions, and large post-acute care organizations – and now, the largest Hospital Association in America, that serves as a principal advocate for more than 400 hospitals and health systems members.

The partnership between care.ai and THA will accomplish two key goals: accelerate the power and effectiveness of AI to deliver more efficient and higher quality care in a cost-effective manner, as well as establish a strategic framework for collaborative learning and adoption of AI in healthcare.

care.ai and THA will establish a joint innovation demonstration in Austin, Texas – where care.ai will showcase its Self Aware Room™ in a simulated hospital environment. Members of the Texas Hospital Association will be able to see how care.ai’s platform can transform clinical and operational workflows.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with THA to demonstrate AI’s powerful potential to revolutionize healthcare,” said Chakri Toleti, founder and CEO of care.ai. “As healthcare innovators, we are focused on bringing patients and providers closer together, making care more human. This partnership with THA will help bring that vision to life.”

“Texas hospitals have always been trailblazers when it comes to the use and adoption of leading-edge healthcare technology,” said Fernando Martinez, Ph.D., president and CEO of the Texas Hospital Association Foundation. “Through this new partnership with care.ai, Texas hospitals will have the opportunity to experience the use of AI in a hands-on local lab environment. They will get to see in real time the value that autonomous monitoring can bring to their facilities. We’re proud to connect our members to cutting-edge technologies that have a transformative impact on healthcare delivery in Texas.”

care.ai’s autonomous monitoring platform gives care teams an unparalleled advantage by providing real-time information about the patient, caregivers and their business. Through the use of its active learning neural networks, care.ai’s edge sensors can autonomously monitor for conditions where timely human care can improve outcomes and mitigate risk.

The care.ai neural network algorithms are built using the world’s most extensive and proprietary human behavioral library. care.ai’s machine learning capabilities include first-of-its-kind AI algorithms to naturally identify strengths and expose gaps in workflows and partner with caregivers to improve accuracy, efficacy and efficiency.

About care.ai

care.ai is the first and only AI-powered autonomous monitoring platform focused on using the power of AI to provide breakthrough benefits to healthcare, improving outcomes and saving millions of lives every year; while making the jobs of providers more productive and fulfilling. care.ai’s autonomous monitoring platform powered by purpose-built AI accelerated edge sensors transform ordinary rooms into Self Aware Rooms™. We are making care more human with the power of AI. care.ai , LinkedIn , Facebook , or Twitter .

About THA

Founded in 1930, the Texas Hospital Association is the leadership organization and principal advocate for the state’s hospitals and health care systems. Based in Austin, THA enhances its members’ abilities to improve accessibility, quality, and cost-effectiveness of health care for all Texans. One of the largest hospital associations in the country, THA represents 452 of the state’s non-federal general and specialty hospitals and health care systems, which employ some 369,000 health care professionals statewide. Learn more about THA at www.tha.org or follow THA on Twitter at http://twitter.com/texashospitals .