SÃO PAULO, Brazil, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Wednesday, March 4th by XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), please note that in the first sentence of the first paragraph, the time for the conference call should be 6:00pm BRT, not 7:00pm BRT. The corrected release follows:

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT). A press release with fourth quarter 2019 financial results will be issued after the market closes the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 705-6003 or (201) 493-6725 for callers in the U.S., 0 (800) 891-6221 for callers in Brazil, and 0 (800) 756-3429 for callers in the UK. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on XP’s investor relations website at https://investors.xpinc.com/ .

About XP

XP is a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP’s mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:

Educating new classes of investors;

Democratizing access to a wider range of financial services;

Developing new financial products and technology applications to empower clients; and

Providing high-quality customer service and client experience in the industry in Brazil.

XP provides customers with two principal types of offerings, (i) financial advisory services for retail clients in Brazil, high-net-worth clients, international clients and corporate and institutional clients, and (ii) an open financial product platform providing access to over 600 investment products including equity and fixed income securities, mutual and hedge funds, structured products, life insurance, pension plans, real-estate investment funds (REITs) and others from XP, its partners and competitors.