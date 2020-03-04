Auction date Mars 11, 2020                     

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million
2023-11-13 1057 ﻿SE00048690711.50% 1,500
2032-06-01
1056
SE0004517290
2.25%
500

Settlement date Mars 13, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on Mars 11, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact: 

         

The funding desk
+ 46 8 613 4780
FO@riksgalden.se