New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Membrane Separation Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151464/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.3 Billion by the year 2025, Reverse Osmosis will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$306.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$259.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Reverse Osmosis will reach a market size of US$410.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Purification Inc.

Applied Membranes, Inc.

Culligan International Company

Degremont SA

Dow Water & Process Solutions

EMD Millipore

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

GE Water & Process Technologies

GEA Group AG

Hainan Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd.

Hyflux Ltd.

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

Kubota Corp.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Pall Corporation

Pentair plc

Pervatech BV

Pure Aqua, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Sulzer Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Veolia Environnement SA

Xylem, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151464/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Membrane Separation Technologies - A Prelude

Comparison of Major Membrane Separation Technologies

Select Key Market Drivers

Developing Markets to Drive Growth

Reverse Osmosis Spearheads Growth

End-Use Market Perspective

Biopharma Industry - A Major Growth Contributor

Competitive Analysis

Leading Players in the Global Membranes Market by Product

Segment - RO Membrane, RO Systems, Ultrafiltration Membranes,

Ultrafiltration Systems and Microfiltration Systems

Competitive Technologies

Global Competitor Market Shares

Membrane Separation Technologies Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3M Purification Inc. (USA)

Applied Membranes, Inc. (USA)

Culligan International Company (USA)

Degremont SA (France)

Dow Water & Process Solutions (USA)

EMD Millipore (USA)

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (USA)

GE Water & Process Technologies (USA)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

Hainan Litree Purifying Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore)

Koch Membrane Systems, Inc. (USA)

Kubota Corp. (Japan)

Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

Pall Corporation (USA)

Pentair plc (UK)

Pervatech BV (Netherlands)

Pure Aqua, Inc. (USA)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Sulzer Ltd. (Switzerland)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Veolia Environnement SA (France)

Xylem, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increased Need for UltraPure Water Boosts Market Growth

Point-of-use Filtering Solutions Driving the Market Ahead

Membrane Element Standardization Gains Pace

Technological Advancements Fueling the Market

Hybrid Desalination Plants Spell Opportunities

Trend towards Larger Modules

Cross-Flow Membranes to Exhibit Growth

Pervaporation Technologies to Register Growth

Unconventional Fuels Gain Momentum

Polymerics Continue to Lead Membranes Market

Expansion and New Equipment Drive Demand for Membranes in Industry

Microfiltration Market - Matured, Still Growing

Rise of Nanofiltration

Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water

Recent Advances in Nanocomposite and Nanofiltration Membranes

Development

Aquaporins Gain Attention

New Nanofiltration Membrane Enhances Utility of Ceramic Membranes

Nanofiltration: Demand Driven by Environmental Concerns

Immersed Membrane Bioreactors Gain Hold

Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum

Desalination Dominates RO Market

Significant Scope for Further Technology Improvements

Membrane Separation Technologies Gain Traction in Medical

Applications

Microfiltration Drives Overall Filtration Growth in Pharma

Industry

Biorefineries Deploy Membrane Separation Technologies

Growing Prominence of Membrane-based Air Filtration Media

Membrane Separation in Gases - An Overview

Key Macro Level Growth Drivers

Economic Development Drives the Need for Safe Water

Expanding Population Fuels Demand

Membrane Fouling - A Major Concern





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Membrane Separation Technologies Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Membrane Separation Technologies Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Reverse Osmosis (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Reverse Osmosis (Technology) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Reverse Osmosis (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Microfiltration (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Microfiltration (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Microfiltration (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Ultrafiltration (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Ultrafiltration (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Ultrafiltration (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Nanofiltration (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Nanofiltration (Technology) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Nanofiltration (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Water Treatment (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Water Treatment (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Water Treatment (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Food & Beverage (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Food & Beverage (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Food & Beverage (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Chemical (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Chemical (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chemical (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in US$

Million in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 35: United States Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Membrane Separation Technologies Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Membrane Separation Technologies Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 39: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

CANADA

CANADA

Table 41: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Canadian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 44: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Membrane

Separation Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 47: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Japan in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Membrane

Separation Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 50: Japanese Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share Shift

in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 52: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 53: Chinese Membrane Separation Technologies

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 54: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Membrane Separation Technologies

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Review in

China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Membrane Separation Technologies Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: European Membrane Separation Technologies Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 63: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 64: European Membrane Separation Technologies Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 67: French Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 68: French Membrane Separation Technologies Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Membrane Separation Technologies Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Membrane Separation Technologies Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

GERMANY

Table 73: German Membrane Separation Technologies Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: German Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 79: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 80: Italian Membrane Separation Technologies

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 81: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for Membrane Separation Technologies

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Review in

Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Membrane Separation Technologies Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Membrane Separation Technologies in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Membrane Separation Technologies

Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share Shift

in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 91: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Analysis in

Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 92: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Spain:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Spanish Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 95: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 97: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in US$

Million in Russia by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 98: Russian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Russian Membrane Separation Technologies Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Membrane Separation Technologies Historic Demand

Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 102: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Europe Membrane Separation Technologies

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 105: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Membrane Separation Technologies

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 107: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 110: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Membrane Separation Technologies Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation Technologies

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Australian Membrane Separation Technologies Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 119: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 124: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Analysis in

India in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 125: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in India:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 126: Indian Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Indian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 128: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Membrane Separation Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 132: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Membrane Separation Technologies

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2009-2017

Table 135: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Membrane Separation Technologies Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 137: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation

Technologies Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Membrane Separation Technologies in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Membrane Separation

Technologies Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share Shift

in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 143: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Latin

America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 145: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 146: Latin American Membrane Separation Technologies

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 147: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Latin

America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Membrane Separation

Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Review in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 152: Argentinean Membrane Separation Technologies

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 153: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 154: Argentinean Membrane Separation Technologies

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 155: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 157: Brazilian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Membrane Separation Technologies Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Membrane Separation Technologies Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Membrane Separation Technologies Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,

2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 163: Mexican Membrane Separation Technologies Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 164: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Mexico:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Mexico:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 168: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in US$

Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 170: Rest of Latin America Membrane Separation

Technologies Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Membrane Separation

Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Membrane Separation

Technologies Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Membrane Separation Technologies Historic Demand

Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 174: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 176: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 179: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in the

Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: The Middle East Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in the

Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Membrane

Separation Technologies Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 185: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Iran in

US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Membrane

Separation Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 188: Iranian Membrane Separation Technologies Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share Shift

in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 191: Israeli Membrane Separation Technologies Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 192: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Israel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 193: Israeli Membrane Separation Technologies Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 194: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Estimates

and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 197: Saudi Arabian Membrane Separation Technologies

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 198: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Saudi

Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Membrane Separation

Technologies in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Review in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Membrane Separation

Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology: 2009-2017

Table 204: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Membrane Separation

Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Rest of Middle East Membrane Separation Technologies

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 209: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Rest of

Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$

Million for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Membrane Separation Technologies

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in Rest of

Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Membrane Separation Technologies

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 214: Membrane Separation Technologies Market in US$

Million in Africa by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 215: African Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 216: African Membrane Separation Technologies Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: African Membrane Separation Technologies Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Membrane Separation Technologies Historic Demand

Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 219: Membrane Separation Technologies Market Share

Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 101

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151464/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001