New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Textile Dyes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151463/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Reactive will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$119 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$95.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Reactive will reach a market size of US$108.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Anand International

Archroma

Atul Ltd.

Big Sunshine International

Day-Glo Color Corp.

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Kiri Industries Limited

Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151463/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Textile Dyes: An Introductory Prelude

A Glimpse of Factors Driving and Restraining Industry Prospects

Future Prospects Remain Largely Favorable for Textile Dyes

Developing Regions to Spearhead Present & Future Growth

Demand & Supply Scenario

Low Cost Regions Emerge as Primary Production Hubs

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success

Global Competitor Market Shares

Textile Dyes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Anand International (India)

Archroma (Switzerland)

Atul Ltd. (India)

Big Sunshine International (Taiwan)

Day-Glo Color Corp. (USA)

Huntsman International LLC (USA)

Kiri Industries Limited (India)

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Organic Dyes and Pigments LLC (USA)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Bacterial Dyeing of Textiles - An Alternative to Synthetic Dyes?

Use of Liposome-based Technology in Dyeing Processes

Environment-Friendly Dyeing Auxiliaries Gain Significance

Digital Textile Printing Market: An Overview

Innovation in Ink Technology

Primary Growth Drivers

Future of Digital Textiles Market

Changes in Digital Printing Space

Green Chemistry to Lead Innovation

Chrome-free Trend Inspires Innovation in Dyes

Water Pollution Concerns Diverts Focus on New Technologies

Latest Technologies Reduce Usage of Water, Chemical and Energy

Waterless Dyeing Technology Gains Focus

Limitations of Waterless Dyeing

Ultrasonic Technology - Garners Attention

Electrochemical Dyeing - Another Contender

Electrochemical Method based Vat Dyeing

Plasma Technology - To Play a Dominant Role





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Textile Dyes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Textile Dyes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Textile Dyes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Reactive (Dye Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Reactive (Dye Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Reactive (Dye Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Disperse (Dye Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Disperse (Dye Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Disperse (Dye Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Direct (Dye Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Direct (Dye Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Direct (Dye Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Acid (Dye Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Acid (Dye Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Acid (Dye Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Basic (Dye Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Basic (Dye Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Basic (Dye Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Vat (Dye Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Vat (Dye Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Vat (Dye Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Other Dye Types (Dye Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Other Dye Types (Dye Type) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Other Dye Types (Dye Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Cotton (Fiber Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Cotton (Fiber Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Cotton (Fiber Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Viscose (Fiber Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Viscose (Fiber Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Viscose (Fiber Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Nylon (Fiber Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Nylon (Fiber Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Nylon (Fiber Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Polyester (Fiber Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Polyester (Fiber Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Polyester (Fiber Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Acrylic (Fiber Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Acrylic (Fiber Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Acrylic (Fiber Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Wool (Fiber Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Wool (Fiber Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 42: Wool (Fiber Type) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 45: Other Fiber Types (Fiber Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Textile Dyes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: United States Textile Dyes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Textile Dyes Market in the United States by Dye Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by

Dye Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Textile Dyes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Textile Dyes Market in the United States by Fiber

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 51: United States Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Textile Dyes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Textile Dyes Historic Market Review by Dye

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 54: Textile Dyes Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Dye Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Canadian Textile Dyes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Textile Dyes Historic Market Review by Fiber

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 57: Textile Dyes Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Market for Textile Dyes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Dye Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Textile Dyes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Dye Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Textile Dyes Market Share Analysis by Dye

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Market for Textile Dyes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Textile Dyes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Textile Dyes Market Share Analysis by Fiber

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Textile Dyes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Dye Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Textile Dyes Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Dye Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Textile Dyes Market by Dye Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Chinese Textile Dyes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Textile Dyes Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Fiber Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Textile Dyes Market by Fiber Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Textile Dyes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: European Textile Dyes Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 71: Textile Dyes Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European Textile Dyes Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Textile Dyes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Textile Dyes Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Dye

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by Dye

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Textile Dyes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Textile Dyes Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by Fiber

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Textile Dyes Market in France by Dye Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: French Textile Dyes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Dye Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Textile Dyes Market Share Analysis by Dye

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Textile Dyes Market in France by Fiber Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: French Textile Dyes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Fiber Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Textile Dyes Market Share Analysis by Fiber

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 85: Textile Dyes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Dye Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: German Textile Dyes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Dye Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: German Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by Dye

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Textile Dyes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Textile Dyes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Fiber Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: German Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by Fiber

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 91: Italian Textile Dyes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Dye Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: Textile Dyes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Dye Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: Italian Textile Dyes Market by Dye Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Italian Textile Dyes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Textile Dyes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Fiber Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: Italian Textile Dyes Market by Fiber Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 97: United Kingdom Market for Textile Dyes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Dye Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Textile Dyes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Dye Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: United Kingdom Textile Dyes Market Share Analysis by

Dye Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: United Kingdom Market for Textile Dyes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Textile Dyes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: United Kingdom Textile Dyes Market Share Analysis by

Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 103: Spanish Textile Dyes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Spanish Textile Dyes Historic Market Review by Dye

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 105: Textile Dyes Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Dye Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 106: Spanish Textile Dyes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Spanish Textile Dyes Historic Market Review by Fiber

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 108: Textile Dyes Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 109: Russian Textile Dyes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Textile Dyes Market in Russia by Dye Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 111: Russian Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by Dye

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Russian Textile Dyes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Textile Dyes Market in Russia by Fiber Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 114: Russian Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by Fiber

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 115: Rest of Europe Textile Dyes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2018-2025

Table 116: Textile Dyes Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Dye Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 117: Rest of Europe Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown

by Dye Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Rest of Europe Textile Dyes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2018-2025

Table 119: Textile Dyes Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 120: Rest of Europe Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown

by Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Asia-Pacific Textile Dyes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 122: Textile Dyes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Textile Dyes Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Textile Dyes Market in Asia-Pacific by Dye Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Textile Dyes Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Asia-Pacific Textile Dyes Market Share Analysis by

Dye Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Textile Dyes Market in Asia-Pacific by Fiber Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 128: Asia-Pacific Textile Dyes Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2009-2017

Table 129: Asia-Pacific Textile Dyes Market Share Analysis by

Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 130: Textile Dyes Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Dye Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Australian Textile Dyes Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Australian Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by

Dye Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Textile Dyes Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Australian Textile Dyes Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Australian Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 136: Indian Textile Dyes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Indian Textile Dyes Historic Market Review by Dye

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 138: Textile Dyes Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Dye Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Indian Textile Dyes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Indian Textile Dyes Historic Market Review by Fiber

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 141: Textile Dyes Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 142: Textile Dyes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Dye Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 143: South Korean Textile Dyes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Textile Dyes Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Dye Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Textile Dyes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: South Korean Textile Dyes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Textile Dyes Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 148: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Textile Dyes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Dye Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Textile Dyes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Dye Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Asia-Pacific Textile Dyes Market Share

Analysis by Dye Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Textile Dyes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Textile Dyes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Asia-Pacific Textile Dyes Market Share

Analysis by Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Latin American Textile Dyes Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 155: Textile Dyes Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Latin American Textile Dyes Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 157: Latin American Textile Dyes Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Dye Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Textile Dyes Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Latin American Textile Dyes Market by Dye Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: Latin American Textile Dyes Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Textile Dyes Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Latin American Textile Dyes Market by Fiber Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 163: Argentinean Textile Dyes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2018-2025

Table 164: Textile Dyes Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Dye Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 165: Argentinean Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by

Dye Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Argentinean Textile Dyes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2018-2025

Table 167: Textile Dyes Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Argentinean Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by

Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 169: Textile Dyes Market in Brazil by Dye Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Brazilian Textile Dyes Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2009-2017

Table 171: Brazilian Textile Dyes Market Share Analysis by Dye

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Textile Dyes Market in Brazil by Fiber Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 173: Brazilian Textile Dyes Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2009-2017

Table 174: Brazilian Textile Dyes Market Share Analysis by

Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 175: Textile Dyes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Dye Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 176: Mexican Textile Dyes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Dye Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: Mexican Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by Dye

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Textile Dyes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Mexican Textile Dyes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Fiber Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: Mexican Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by Fiber

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 181: Rest of Latin America Textile Dyes Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Textile Dyes Market in Rest of Latin America by Dye

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Latin America Textile Dyes Market Share

Breakdown by Dye Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Latin America Textile Dyes Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Textile Dyes Market in Rest of Latin America by

Fiber Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Latin America Textile Dyes Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 187: The Middle East Textile Dyes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 188: Textile Dyes Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 189: The Middle East Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: The Middle East Textile Dyes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: The Middle East Textile Dyes Historic Market by Dye

Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 192: Textile Dyes Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Dye Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: The Middle East Textile Dyes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: The Middle East Textile Dyes Historic Market by

Fiber Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 195: Textile Dyes Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Fiber Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 196: Iranian Market for Textile Dyes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Dye Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Textile Dyes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Dye Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Iranian Textile Dyes Market Share Analysis by Dye

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Iranian Market for Textile Dyes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Textile Dyes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Iranian Textile Dyes Market Share Analysis by Fiber

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 202: Israeli Textile Dyes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2018-2025

Table 203: Textile Dyes Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Dye

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Israeli Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by Dye

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Israeli Textile Dyes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2018-2025

Table 206: Textile Dyes Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Fiber Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Israeli Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by Fiber

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 208: Saudi Arabian Textile Dyes Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Dye Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Textile Dyes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Saudi Arabian Textile Dyes Market by Dye Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 211: Saudi Arabian Textile Dyes Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Textile Dyes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2009-2017

Table 213: Saudi Arabian Textile Dyes Market by Fiber Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 214: Textile Dyes Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Dye

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: United Arab Emirates Textile Dyes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Textile Dyes Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Dye Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Textile Dyes Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Fiber Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: United Arab Emirates Textile Dyes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Textile Dyes Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 220: Textile Dyes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Dye Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Rest of Middle East Textile Dyes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Rest of Middle East Textile Dyes Market Share

Breakdown by Dye Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Textile Dyes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Rest of Middle East Textile Dyes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Rest of Middle East Textile Dyes Market Share

Breakdown by Fiber Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 226: African Textile Dyes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Dye Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Textile Dyes Market in Africa by Dye Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 228: African Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by Dye

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: African Textile Dyes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Fiber Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Textile Dyes Market in Africa by Fiber Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 231: African Textile Dyes Market Share Breakdown by Fiber

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 137

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05151463/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001