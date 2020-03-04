Ottawa, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Canada”– On March 4, high school and post-secondary students across so-called “Canada” will walkout of their classes in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs, whose demands have yet to be met. The students are walking out to demand that the RCMP and CGL fully withdraw from sovereign Wet’suwet’en territory immediately.

Who: A decentralized movement of High School and Post-Secondary Students from school across the country

What: Students walkout in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs

When: March 4th at 12:00PM

Where: Across the country. At Carleton University, student and faculty will be meeting in the quad between Tory Building and MacOdrum Library.

Across “Canada” on Wednesday March 4th, thousands of students from over 32 Universities and colleges and numerous high schools are set to walkout of classes in solidarity with the demands of the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs. Despite misleading headlines that an “agreement has been reached”, the RCMP are still patrolling on the territory, and Coastal Gas Link has resumed construction. The basic demands of the Hereditary chiefs have not been met.

The nation-wide student walkout is a peaceful, decentralized action of solidarity. Students across the country stand firmly in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and will continue to do so until their demands have been fully met. Our academic institutions are complicit in this violent violation of Wet'suwet'en sovereignty. Many institutions have declined to make a statement, and maintain Foundation and pension investments in TC Energy and the Coastal Gaslink Pipeline.

Students-led organizations and community groups such as CUSA Mawadoseg Center, Indigenous Solidarity Ottawa, Climate Action Carleton, the Graduate Students’ Association at Carleton and the Canada Federation of Students as well as students and faculty at Carleton will be coming together to stand in Solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs working to protect indigenous communities as well as protect the land and its resources.

Geneviève Charest Canadian Federation of Students 6132327394 g.charest@cfs-fcee.ca