Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Vancouver, Canada, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global integration specialist Yenlo today announced that it has opened an office in Vancouver, Canada. Until now, the Canadian market was served from Yenlo’s Seattle office in the United States. The new Vancouver office will enable Yenlo to deliver first-class development and operational services to customers in Canada and more easily support growing demand for its solutions across the country. The move also extends the worldwide presence of Yenlo, a WSO2 Premier Certified Partner and WSO2 Value-Added Reseller (VAR) with offices in Europe, Sri Lanka and the US.

The Canada office will be led by Erik Assink, managing director of Yenlo North America, who observed, “Today, we have impressive customers in Canada, especially in the public transportation, government and financial markets. Opening the Vancouver office will help us to become more connected with our existing Canadian customers and better understand the needs of enterprises to better serve them.”

Erik added, “We have been impressed by the quality of support and friendliness we received from Canadian government officials in helping us to establish our business. It is clear that Canada believes in the economic value of stimulating the technology sector, and we are happy to be a part of the community.”

Canada and the Netherlands, where Yenlo is headquartered, have a dynamic partnership based on political, investment, trade and historical ties. Yenlo has received encouragement and support from The Canadian Embassy in extending its operations to Canada.

“We are pleased that Yenlo has opened an office in Vancouver to better serve customers in Canada. The entry of a company like Yenlo, which specializes in leading IT technology, into the Canadian market will play a valued role in contributing to economic growth and strengthening the bond between Canada and the Netherlands,” said Melanie ter Meulen, trade commissioner of Investment/Digital at Global Affairs Canada.

With local offices across the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, Yenlo is well positioned to serve customers around the globe 24/7. Yenlo has more than 12 years of expertise in bringing agility to enterprises by delivering superior professional services based on deep expertise. These services range from enterprise and solution architecture to software development, operational support and sales of WSO2 subscriptions, training, and certification programs. These are complemented by Yenlo’s pre-built solution-as-a-service offering Connext , a fully managed integration platform as a service.

