Newark, NJ,, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global natural sweeteners market is expected to grow from USD 26.80 billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 42.75 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Nowadays, obesity has been one of the greatest public health concerns worldwide, with consequences beyond esthetic issues, as it is considered a risk factor for many different diseases, such as cardiac conditions, hypertension and diabetes. For instance, as per the data by WHO, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older, were overweight. Of these over 650 million were obese. This is mainly due to excessive consumption of sugar. Therefore, increased health concerns such as diabetes and obesity has opened the market for natural sweeteners as a substitute for the sugar.

Natural sweeteners provide a sweet taste in food and beverages and does not contain any chemical substances. Natural sweeteners are both nutritive and favourable and thus popular in food and flavouring. In addition to their sweetening power, they used for processes such as food preservation, fermentation (in brewing and wine making), baking (where they contribute to texture, tenderization, and leavening), and food browning. Consumer interest in natural sweeteners has grown spectacularly in recent years because of the rejection of artificial food additives as well as serious health concerns about high sugar intake.

Global natural sweeteners market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing concerns towards increasing health problems such as obesity and diabetes coupled with sugar taxes in numerous countries. In addition to this, increased consumption of food items across globe affecting the demand of the market. Furthermore, support from health organisations and governments is one of the key reasons for the growth of the natural sweeteners market. Manufacturing cost of sweeteners is high as compared to normal sugar, is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/385985/request-sample

Key players operating in the global natural sweeteners market include Wilmar International Limited, Associated British Foods PLC, Nestlé S.A., Symrise AG, American Sugar Refining, Inc., Roquette Frères, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Niutang Chemical Ltd., Tate & Lyle PLC, and MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated among others. To enhance their market position in the global natural sweeteners market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as recent developments, mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in June 2015, Monk Fruit Corp, a Chinese based company, announced to double its capacity in order to meet demand from naturally derived fruit sweeteners.

In August 2016, Roquette announced the partnership with the Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (B.R.A.I.N.) and its subsidiary, natural products company AnalytiCon Discovery GmbH, to develop the natural sweeteners and sweet taste enhancers.

The high intensity segment is dominating the market with the highest share 61.20% in 2018

The product type segment is classified low intensity and high intensity. The high intensity segment is dominating the market with the highest share 61.20% in 2018, due to rising consciousness and its increasing usage in dietary foods. For instance, erythritol contains fewer calories and does not affect insulin level or blood sugar of patients; thus, it is extensively preferred by the consumers.

The B2B segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 59.70% in 2018

The end-user segment is divided into segments such as B2B and B2C. The B2B segment is dominating the market with the highest share of 59.70% in 2018. The segment is largely dominated by food and beverage industry as they find their application in sweeteners such as stevia and erythritol is used in this industry.

Liquid natural sweeteners segment is dominating the market with the highest share 48.90% in 2018

Form segment includes solid, liquid and powder. Liquid natural sweeteners segment is dominating the market with the highest share 48.90% in 2018, as they are widely available and preferable by consumers as they can directly be mixed and can be consumed.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/natural-sweeteners-market-by-product-type-high-intensity-385985.html﻿

Regional Segment Analysis of the Natural Sweeteners Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America held the major market share 36.15% in the global natural sweeteners market. U.S. and Canada represents the biggest growth opportunities in the North America region in terms of product launch. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be fastest growing region in the global natural sweetener market. This is mainly due to natural sweeteners are being used on a large scale in various Asian food products such as flavored pastes, sauces, pickles, etc. Also, changing lifestyle pattern in the region is leading towards the increasing use of stevia. Moreover, with the growing number of diabetic patients, especially in India and China, the demand for sugar alternatives has increased, further driving the growth of market. China is one of the largest source of natural sweeteners across the globe. Furthermore, Europe is anticipated to hold the considerable market share in the global natural sweeteners market. This is mainly due to growing consumer awareness of European consumers.

About the report:

The global natural sweeteners market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Tons), export (Tons), and import (Tons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=385985&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com

















To Read Top Industries Reports, Visit our Affiliated Website: https://marketandresearch.biz



Related Reports

Global Soap Noodles Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-soap-noodles-market-by-product-type-vegetable-375955.html

Global Wood Vinegar Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-wood-vinegar-market-by-method-slow-pyrolysis-375956.html

Global Food Diagnostics Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-food-diagnostics-market-by-type-diagnostics-systems-375957.html

Global Frozen Food Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-frozen-food-market-by-product-type-frozen-375958.html