BURLINGTON, Mass., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it will be participating in three investor conferences in March.



David Roberts, President, is scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, FL. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM EDT.

David Roberts, President, is scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:10 AM EDT.

JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Sidoti Spring Conference on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:10 AM EDT.

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.