NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub reports that the American Association of Dental Boards has established state-level examples for Teledentistry regulations, including provisions that establish consumers’ right to know the necessary information about their treating doctor, their right to access clear aligner therapy via remote platforms and their right to access care without prohibitive office visits and mandatory radiographs. The suggested examples, at the same time, assure transparency and accountability to State Dental Boards by Teledentistry Providers. In response, SmileDirectClub Chief Executive Officer David Katzman made the following statement:



“SmileDirectClub is grateful to the American Association of Dental Boards (“AADB”) for proposing language for Teledentistry that prioritizes the patient and access to care. Today’s consumer struggles to access orthodontic care due to cost, limited time and limited access to a doctor’s office, and telemedicine has been proven to be a safe and efficacious means for delivering teeth straightening solutions. The AADB’s mission is to assist State Dental Boards in protecting the public. Similarly, SmileDirectClub’s mission is to help consumers receive safe, affordable and convenient oral care. We have worked with the AADB and dozens of State Dental Boards across the country for years to discuss doctor-directed Teledentistry and how it benefits both the patient and the provider. Today, we applaud the AADB’s progressive steps to present sample legislation that will help State Dental Boards regulate oral healthcare and increase patient access to a better quality of life.”

