BROOKLYN, New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the 2020 QS World University Rankings by Subject released today, New York University ranked number 25 in the United States in the area of engineering and technology. In the same category, the University now ranks firmly in the top 100 in the world, making a leap of 50 rankings since 2018, to 95.

The rankings are compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher education think-tank. To tabulate the list, the company weighs metrics related to research impact, as measured by number of papers published by faculty members and cited by other investigators; reputational standing, as voted upon by tens of thousands of academics around the world; student employability, based upon employer input; and measurements such as the faculty-to-student ratio.

Other notable achievements include a ninth-place domestic ranking in the category of computer science and information systems, tied with Columbia University and Cornell University, and a top-25 ranking in the category of electrical and electronic engineering among U.S. universities.

“One of the hallmarks of a world-class research university is the high quality of its engineering and technology programs,” said Jelena Kovačević, dean of the NYU Tandon School of Engineering. “I am proud to be at the helm of an NYU school whose researchers are developing solutions to some of the world’s most pressing engineering and technical problems and to be playing a part in educating the next generation of engineers, scientists, and technologists.”

NYU Tandon’s areas of academic and research excellence include Data Science, AI, and Robotics; Cybersecurity, Communications and Information Technology, Emerging Media, Health, Sustainability, and Urban issues. Among its renowned institutes and centers are NYU WIRELESS, which is a leader in 5G mobile communications research and looking ahead to the sixth generation of technology; C2SMART, whose research is informing the transportation systems of the future; and the Center for Cybersecurity, an interdisciplinary research and education team dedicated to training skilled cybersecurity professionals and to shaping the public discourse and policy landscape on issues of technology and security.

About the New York University Tandon School of Engineering

The NYU Tandon School of Engineering dates to 1854, the founding date for both the New York University School of Civil Engineering and Architecture and the Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute (widely known as Brooklyn Poly). A January 2014 merger created a comprehensive school of education and research in engineering and applied sciences, rooted in a tradition of invention and entrepreneurship and dedicated to furthering technology in service to society. In addition to its main location in Brooklyn, NYU Tandon collaborates with other schools within NYU, one of the country’s foremost private research universities, and is closely connected to engineering programs at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Shanghai. It operates Future Labs focused on start-up businesses in Brooklyn and an award-winning online graduate program. For more information, visit engineering.nyu.edu.

Kathleen Hamilton New York University Tandon School of Engineering 646.997.3792 kathleen.hamilton@nyu.edu