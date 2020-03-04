CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucked under the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains and in the heart of this University of Virginia historic community, guests will find the newly reimagined 139-guestroom Courtyard by Marriott Charlottesville - University Medical Center. The hotel’s redesign features a refreshed and modernized lobby with media pods, communal tables, plush lounge furniture and upgraded televisions. The all new Courtyard Crate is a redesigned sundry shop with freshly brewed Starbucks® coffee and specialty beverages via the self-serve Serenade brewing machine. The shop sells an enhanced selection of merchandise and food items designed for today’s travelers’ needs. Serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and cocktails, The Bistro is a great place to relax and meet with friends. Unwind at the new state-of-the-art fitness center with its expansive line-up of cardio, free weight, and circuit training equipment including Peloton® Bikes. For meetings and special events, the hotel offers 1900 square feet of space in two re-styled meeting rooms, as well as the Blue Ridge Boardroom with high-tech audio-visual capabilities.



Each of the hotel’s guestrooms were recently remodeled to include plush bedding, new carpeting, wall coverings and draperies as well as Courtyard’s signature features such as functional workspace, spacious bathrooms, and complimentary in-room high-speed Internet, a microwave and mini-fridge. In keeping with guest preferences, the hotel’s double rooms have queen-queen bedding. Each king bedded guest room features a separate seating area and all suites also include a Keurig® Coffee Maker and a variety of K-Cup® options.

The Courtyard by Marriott Charlottesville – University Medical Center is managed by Crestline Hotels & Resorts. The hotel is located at 1201 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA. It is near the campus of the University of Virginia and within walking distance to the University Medical Center. Leisure travelers will enjoy the short walk to the Historic Downtown Mall, considered one of the finest urban parks in the country, with 120 shops and 30 restaurants. The nearby Charlottesville Pavilion hosts a number of outside concerts throughout the spring through the fall. In addition, the hotel is a favorite for Cavalier fans and alumni. For more information and reservations call 434-977-1700 or visit online at www.marriott.com.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 119 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 17,500 rooms in 27 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Hyatt, as well as independent, private-label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

