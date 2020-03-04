



CPI FIM SA

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 44.996

Corporate News

Luxembourg, 4 March 2020

CPI FIM SA - Appointment of New Managing Directors

CPI FIM SA (the “Company”) announces the appointment of two new managing directors.

The Company’s board of directors appointed, with effect as of 4 March 2020, Martin Nemecek and Jiri Dedera as managing directors (administrateurs délégués). Martin Nemecek serves as CEO of the Company’s shareholder CPI Property Group, while Jiri Dedera serves as the Company’s CEO. David Greenbaum will retain his role as a managing director of the Company.

For more on CPI FIM SA, visit our website: www.cpifimsa.com

Investors contact:

David Greenbaum, Director Tel: + 352 26 47 67 1 Fax: + 352 26 47 67 67 Email: generalmeetings@cpifimsa.com

Attachment