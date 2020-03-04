BOSTON, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mass Innovation Nights (MIN) , the Boston-region’s leading new product showcase, is partnering with Brandeis University for a startup event featuring products from Brandeis students, faculty, staff, and alumni. Mass Innovation Nights #132 will take place at Brandeis University Gosman Sports Center on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6:00PM to 8:30PM. The event is free and open to the public.



“This is our third annual Mass Innovation Nights event,” said Rebecca Menapace, associate provost for Innovation and executive director of the Office of Technology Licensing and Hassenfeld Family Innovation Center at Brandeis. “By working with the Mass Innovation Nights community, we can share the startups that come through our programs with the Boston community, and support Brandesians in their entrepreneurial endeavors. Our teams are tackling the big problems in drug discovery, social enterprise, fintech, and other sectors. We’re so proud of their breakthroughs and we’re happy to partner with Mass Innovation Nights to help them tell their stories”



“The Boston area is fortunate to have so many great academic institutions involved in and supporting the innovation economy,” said Bobbie Carlton, founder of Mass Innovation Nights. “While people may just think about student startups, our work with Brandeis has uncovered a whole ecosystem of entrepreneurs associated with the school.”

Mass Innovation Nights events feature business experts, networking, tabletop demos and presentations from local startups. Participating startups this month include:

Business experts will be on hand to share their knowledge with attendees. Guests are encouraged to use #MIN132 and Twitter handle, @MassInno , as well as Instagram handle, @MassInnovationNights , to share photos and social media commentary.

About Brandeis University

Brandeis University was founded in 1948 by the American Jewish community at a time when Jews and other marginalized groups faced discrimination in higher education. Today, Brandeis is a leading research university for anyone, regardless of background, who wants to use their knowledge, skills and experience to improve the world. Nearly 6,000 Brandeis students and 550 faculty members collaborate across disciplines, interests and perspectives on scholarship that has a positive impact throughout society. Learn more at brandeis.edu.

About Mass Innovation Nights

Mass Innovation Nights offers an opportunity for people interested in innovative new products to connect live and online. Over the past decade, it has helped launch more than 1,500 new products, which have collectively received more than $4 billion in funding. Follow MIN on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn or visit the website .

