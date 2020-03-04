PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upserve , the industry's leading full-service Restaurant Management Platform, announced that it has appointed Aman Devgan as Chief Marketing Officer.

"We’re coming out of a year of rapid growth, and Aman’s experience building high-performance, scalable marketing teams will only help our numbers continue to soar,” said CEO Sheryl Hoskins. “I’m thrilled to have him join the leadership team at Upserve.”

Devgan, formerly CMO at Kapitus, a SMB financing company, is a leader with a track record of successfully growing brands and driving market dominance. He has spent over a decade in the SMB market and brings valuable industry insights to the Upserve marketing organization.

“My last two teams brought cutting-edge, data-driven platforms to the SMB financing and marketing industries,” said Devgan. “A similar revolution is imminent in the POS space, and I believe Upserve is the company prepared to lead that charge.”

Devgan, originally from Delhi, began his career as a computer engineer, later transitioning to Product Management and Marketing in the SaaS and SMB space. He was previously CMO at Propel Marketing, Chief Sales and Markets Officer for 1&1 Internet in the US and UK, and SVP Marketing at Web.com. Devgan holds a master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Nebraska and an MBA from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

“Running any small business is really hard, and it is especially hard in the restaurant industry where you’re strapped for time and your business depends on daily cash flow,” Devgan said. “Upserve is using technology to enhance guest experiences, streamline business management to free up time, and make cash flow visible, more easily managed and predictable, which solves key problems for any restaurant owner. I’m here to help tell that story.”

About Upserve

Upserve is the magic ingredient that helps restaurateurs become wildly successful, providing everything you need to manage a restaurant in a single hub. Upserve offers the market-leading cloud restaurant POS, actionable insights, transparent processing, automated inventory and ordering, workforce tools, and mobile restaurant management. Over 11,000 restaurants use Upserve to manage relationships with more than 57 million active diners, process over $11 billion in annual sales and serve over 36 million meals per month. Upserve is headquartered in Providence with additional offices in Denver and Tel Aviv.

Amber van Moessner 1 (855) 66G ETUP