French public limited company (société anonyme)

with a share capital of €1,515,531,785.00

Registered office : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps

92500 Rueil-Malmaison – France

552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

www.vinci.com

DISCLOSURE

OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AS OF 29 february 2020

Total number of shares 606,212,714 Theoretical number of voting rights

(including treasury stock) 606,212,714 Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock) 554,303,035

This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com

(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).

