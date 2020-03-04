French public limited company (société anonyme)
with a share capital of €1,515,531,785.00
Registered office : 1, cours Ferdinand de Lesseps
92500 Rueil-Malmaison – France
552 037 806 RCS Nanterre
www.vinci.com
DISCLOSURE
OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS
AS OF 29 february 2020
|Total number of shares
|606,212,714
| Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)
|606,212,714
|Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)
|554,303,035
This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com
(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).
