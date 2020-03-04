WAYNE, Pa., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Judge Group today announces the celebration of their 50th anniversary. It’s a significant milestone for the professional services firm that started in March 1970 in Northeast Philadelphia. Founded by Martin E. Judge, Jr. with a $2,000 personal loan, The Judge Group has grown into a $500MM leading professional services firm operating across North America and Asia Pacific.



“We’ve spent 50 years impacting people’s lives,” said Martin E. Judge, Jr. Founder and Chairman of The Judge Group. “I am humbled and honored to have reached this milestone and for the opportunity to work with so many passionate and driven professionals over the years. Judge has spent 50 years making people and organizations better; and that’s just not possible without employees, clients, and consultants trusting us and committing their personal and professional lives to helping us do great things.”



Among the more notable milestones along their half-century journey are:

1978 – Opened the Boston location as the first office outside the Greater Philadelphia Area

1980 – Expanded the business into the southeast by opening the Tampa branch office

1986 – Launched Judge Technical Services to deliver contract technical and engineering staffing

1996 - Acquired Berkley Training, now Judge Learning

2004 – Started Judge Healthcare to deliver staffing solutions to the growing healthcare market

2006 – Launched Judge Consulting to deliver business and technology project services

2011 – International expansion into Canadian market

2016 – Expanded into the Asian Pacific market with Judge India along with offshore support for US based operations

Today, The Judge Group operates from more than 30 locations and counts more than 50 of the Fortune 100 as clients. They’ve placed over 70,000 people in career roles over the past 20 years, delivered over 30,000 learning programs in many languages and countries, and routinely deliver business and technology projects to hundreds of clients around the globe.

Not lost on The Judge Group is their role as a corporate citizen. They’re active in the communities where their employees and customers live and work; raising money to support the fight against cancer; hosting local food, toy, and blood drives; volunteering locally; supporting charitable passion projects of its employees; and living the corporate core value to Get Through Giving.

“We are excited to be celebrating our 50th year of service,” said Martin E. Judge III, CEO of The Judge Group. “I am very proud of the work that we have done and look forward to building on a foundation of success. Our focus is on the experience for our clients and the talent we place. Throughout our 50th year, we will be rolling out a variety of programs to improve on the candidate experience, to make a positive impact on the lives of our employees, and to over deliver for our clients.”

The organization is already hard at work building for the next 50 years, bolstering their industry-leading applicant tracking system, launching a new website with enhanced features and functionality, adding new skill-enhancement programs for their career candidates, and broadening the services and reach of their consulting, learning, and offshore operations.

The Judge Group, celebrating 50 years of service, is a leading professional services firm specializing in consulting, learning, and talent solutions. Our services are successfully delivered through a network of more than 30 offices in the United States, Canada, and India. The Judge Group serves more than 50 of the Fortune 100 and is responsible for over 9,000 professionals on assignment annually across a wide range of industries.

Working at the crossroads of people and transformative technologies, The Judge Group delivers innovative business solutions – powered by top talent – to help organizations reach their strategic goals and realize opportunities now and in the future.