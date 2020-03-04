SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, today announced that the Company has canceled its participation at the 2020 UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference scheduled to take place at the Four Seasons Hotel Boston on Thursday, March 5, 2020. The decision to cancel was made out of an abundance of caution related to coronavirus concerns.



