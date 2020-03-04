WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxsyn (OTC: PXYN, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has a large number of N95 masks, capable of protecting wearers from inhaling viruses, including the COVID-19 Coronavirus available for order.



As COVID-19 infections spreads and deaths continue to rise, hundreds of millions of surgical masks are being used every single day by everyday people as the worldwide demand continues to surge. Prices continue to spiral upwards and supplies are almost nonexistent.

Although masks are available in fewer and fewer numbers, with suppliers raising prices faster than buyers can keep up, masks that we have located for others are now priced beyond their reach. Utilizing a worldwide network, Praxsyn has created a direct pipeline from manufacturers and suppliers to buyers giving those that qualify, the fairest price on the market. To that end, Praxsyn (PXYN) is offering wholesale masks, on a first come, first served basis to qualified buyers, so long as supplies last. Any interested parties should contact us at: orders@praxsyncorp.com

Frank Brady, CEO of Praxsyn commented, “With the rapid spread of this virus, prices that were high one week ago, are low, compared to what suppliers are now willing to sell masks for. Any potential buyers that wish to attempt to buy N95 masks or similar in bulk should contact Praxsyn at orders@praxsyncorp.com. Minimum quantities are currently limited to orders over 100,000 units and payment must be by wire transfer or letter of credit.”

Legal Disclaimer: All mask availability is subject to prior sale. No guarantee can be made that supplies will continue to be available or that prices will not increase at any time.

More updates to come!

About Praxsyn Corporation

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, Praxsyn Corporation works to realize the vision of medical professionals to improve the lives of their patients. Additional company information can be found at www.praxsyncorp.com .

