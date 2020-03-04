New York, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market is forecast to reach USD 7.52 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Peripheral intravenous catheters is a device that is used to draw blood and give treatments, including intravenous drugs, fluids, or blood transfusions. A thin and flexible tube is inserted into a vein, generally in the lower part of the arm, or the foot, and the back of the hand.
Factors such as rise in aging population and advancement in surgical and treatment technologies are driving the market for peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters. An increase in the adoption rate of closed catheters that help in injecting contrast media during computed tomography is a growing trend in the market. These catheters are made up of polyurethane material and has the strength to withstand pressure above 300 pounds per square inch. As they can withstand high pressure, they are increasingly used in CT imaging applications.
An increase in the surgical procedures in the Asia Pacific region has increased the demand for intravenous catheters, which is supported by factors such as an increase in disposable income, rapid medical infrastructure, and rapid growth in the medical tourism industry. Countries such as India and China have the largest population in the world, which is expected to provide a larger patient base in the future.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters market on the basis of type, technology, application, end-users, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
