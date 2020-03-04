Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|2020-02-29
|
304,102,013
|Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 304,102,013
|Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 302,224,627
|(1) Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
(2) Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.
