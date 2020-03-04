TORONTO, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM UNLIMITED CORP. (TSX:DRM) announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.030 per Class A Subordinate Voting Share and Class B Common Share payable on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 13, 2020.



The dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of section 89 of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

