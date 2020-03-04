Today Arion Bank hf. concluded the sale of two covered bond series.

The total demand in the issue amounted to ISK 1,220 million and 9 bid was received.

The inflation-linked issue ARION CBI 26 attracted 7 bids of ISK 1,220 million at a yield of 1.09-1.14%. Bids for nominal amount of ISK 840 million at a yield of 1.10% were accepted. The size of the series following the issuance will be ISK 15,460 m.

The fixed rate issue ARION CB 24 attracted 2 bids of ISK 200 million at a yield of 3.58%. All bids were rejected at this time.

The issued bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 11 March 2020.