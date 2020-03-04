BOSTON, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National securities litigation firm Block & Leviton ( www.blockesq.com) is investigating potential claims against Newell Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) and certain of its officers for securities fraud. Investors who have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm for a free case evaluation .



On Monday, Newell disclosed that it received a subpoena from the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the Company’s sales and accounting practices dating back to January 2016. According to a Company spokesperson, Newell had previously received informal document requests from the SEC relating to the impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets. Newell wrote down more than $9 billion of goodwill and trade names in 2018, one of the biggest goodwill impairments that year, according to valuation firm Duff & Phelps LLP.



News of the subpoena drove the price of Newell shares down more than 5% in a single day of trading.

“A subpoena from the SEC is always concerning. We are focused on how this development may affect the company’s investors,” said Mark Delaney, the Block & Leviton attorney leading the investigation.

If you have purchased or acquired Newell securities, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this matter, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney directly at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/nwl .

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. Its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

Mark Delaney

(617) 398-5600 phone

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

mark@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP