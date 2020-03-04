MONTREAL, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank Financial Group released its 2019 Social Responsibility Report today which complements its Annual Report to shareholders. This report highlights the Group's environmental, social and governance (ESG) achievements and commitments to its stakeholders.
To read the full report, visit https://lbcfg.ca/governance-and-social-responsibility. Key highlights include:
Becoming a better and different bank for our customers
Developing a culture of performance
Doing our part to help the environment
Having the privilege of giving back to our communities
About Laurentian Bank Financial Group
Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).
With more than 3,200 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.
The Group has $44 billion in balance sheet assets and $29 billion in assets under administration.
Information:
Hélène Soulard
Assistant Vice President, Communications
514-284-4500, extension 40015
helene.soulard@lbcfg.ca
Laurentian Bank of Canada
Montreal, Quebec, CANADA
