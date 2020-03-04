Paris, March 04, 2020 – 06:30 PM CEST - Pixium Vision (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641 - ALPIX), a bioelectronics company developing innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to lead more independent lives, today announces the successful activation of the Prima System in the first US patient suffering from dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) in its US feasibility study that recently started. This is the first reported successful activation with the new generation of transparent glasses, Prima 2. A second patient has also been implanted and should be activated shortly. Both patients, underwent the procedure at the UPMC Eye Center, Pittsburgh, USA, led by Professor José A. Sahel1, co-founder of Pixium Vision and director of the UPMC Eye Center.

The US patients benefit from the transparent glasses which are part of the newest generation of Prima System and allow for the combination of both peripheral natural vision and prosthetic vision. The patients were also the first to benefit from Pixium Vision’s newly developed and proprietary implantation device, which is designed to ease the surgical procedure and lower any potential side effects.

“The activation of the Prima System in the US is another important step in developing a treatment for this significant unmet medical need and we are very proud of our role in the clinical assessment of this promising technology,” says Professor José A. Sahel. “We now have the opportunity to better understand its full potential in improving the quality of life for patients with dry AMD, who currently have no treatment options.”

“Pixium Vision is delivering on its promises and successfully moving forward its clinical trials of the Prima System. This is a big milestone for Pixium as it is the first time an initial activation was done using our improved Prima 2 system anywhere in the world. As well as this US feasibility study, we are also looking forward to reporting in Q1 2020, the 18-month data from the patients in France who have transitioned to the newest generation Prima System. These studies will support the upcoming PRIMAvera trial in dry AMD on track to be filed in H1 2020. We expect to start PRIMAvera in 2020 which will pave the way for regulatory approval,” says Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Pixium Vision. “

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in

clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

1 holds shares in Pixium Vision

