Fourth Quarter Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2,453,000 or $.25 per share versus $706,000 or $.07 per share in the same period last year. The fourth quarter of 2019 was impacted by the following items:

  • Federal and state tax refunds of $26 million were received including $302,000 of interest income.  This refund impacted the balance sheet and cash flow statement but, apart from the interest income, had no impact on the income statement because the credit to current tax expense and charge to deferred tax expense net out.
  • Income tax expense was reduced $341,000 due to favorable state apportionment.
  • Operating expenses includes $463,000 professional fees for Anacostia legal fees for environmental recovery efforts.
  • We incurred $63,000 professional legal fees related to three new opportunity zone joint ventures.
  • Interest income includes $691,000 for Bryant Street and The Maren preferred interest.
  • Interest income includes $358,000 realized gain on bonds.
  • Loss on joint ventures includes $473,000 for our share of Bryant Street and The Maren preferred interest and $118,000 amortization of guarantee liability related to the Bryant Street loan.

The fourth quarter of 2018 included a $905,000 realized loss on the sale of bonds, $372,000 for the annual director stock grant and $100,000 for stock options granted to employees, $218,000 in professional fees related to the organization of the Bryant St. joint venture, $276,000 in due diligence costs on a potential purchase of raw land in Baltimore, $81,000 preferred interest on The Maren.

Fourth Quarter Segment Operating Results

Asset Management Segment:

Most of the Asset Management Segment was reclassified to discontinued operations leaving two commercial properties as well as Cranberry Run, which we purchased in the first quarter of this year, and 1801 62nd Street which joined this segment on April 1.  Cranberry Run is a five-building industrial park in Harford County, MD totaling 268,010 square feet of industrial/ flex space and at quarter end was 26.1% leased and occupied.  1801 62nd Street is our most recent spec building in Hollander Business Park and is our first warehouse with a 32-foot clear-height ceiling.  We completed construction on this building earlier this year and it is now 100% leased and occupied.  Total revenues in this segment were $457,000, down $135,000 or 22.8%, over the same period last year.  Operating loss was $213,000, down $474,000 from an operating profit of $261,000 in the same quarter last year due to higher allocation of corporate expenses and increased operating expenses associated with the Cranberry Run acquisition in the first quarter and the addition of 1801 62nd Street to Asset Management in the second quarter. 

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:

Total revenues in this segment were $2,274,000 versus $2,187,000 in the same period last year.  Total operating profit in this segment was $2,039,000, an increase of $89,000 versus $1,950,000 in the same period last year.  Among the reasons for this increase in revenue and operating profit is the contribution from our Ft. Myers quarry, the revenue from which, now that mining has begun in earnest, was nearly double the minimum royalty we have been receiving until recently. 

Development Segment:

The Development segment is responsible for (i) seeking out and identifying opportunistic purchases of income producing warehouse/office buildings, and (ii) developing our non-income producing properties into income production. 

With respect to ongoing projects:

  • PUD entitlements for our 118-acre tract in Hampstead, Maryland, now known as “Hampstead Overlook” are ongoing.  Earlier this year, Hampstead Overlook received non-appealable rezoning from industrial to residential. 
  • We finished shell building construction in December 2018 on the two office buildings in the first phase of our joint venture with St. John Properties.  Shell building construction of the two retail buildings was completed in January 2019. We are now in the process of leasing these four single-story buildings totaling 100,030 square feet of office and retail space.  At quarter end, Phase I was 44% leased and occupied.
  • We are the principal capital source of a residential development venture in Baltimore County, Maryland known as “Hyde Park.”  We have committed up to $3.5 million in exchange for an interest rate of 10% and a preferred return of 20% after which a “waterfall” determines the split of proceeds from sale.  Entitlements for the development of the property are complete, a homebuilder is under contract to purchase all of the 126 recorded building lots, and settlement is expected in the second quarter of 2020.
  • We are the principal capital source of a residential development venture in Prince George’s County, Maryland known as “Amber Ridge.”  We have committed up to $18.5 million in exchange for an interest rate of 10% and a preferred return of 20% after which a “waterfall” determines the split of proceeds from sale.  Amber Ridge will hold 190 town homes.  We are currently pursuing entitlements and have two homebuilders under contract to purchase all 190 units upon completion of development infrastructure.
  • In April 2018, we began construction on Phase II of our RiverFront on the Anacostia project, now known as “The Maren.”  We expect to deliver the first units of the building in April 2020.
  • In December 2018, the Company entered into a joint venture agreement with MidAtlantic Realty Partners (MRP) for the development of the first phase of a multifamily, mixed-use development in northeast Washington, DC known as “Bryant Street.”  FRP contributed $32 million for common equity and another $23 million for preferred equity to the joint venture.  Construction began in February 2019 and as of the end of the year was 46% complete.  The project is currently on time, within budget, and expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2021.  This project is located in an opportunity zone and has allowed us to defer $14.9 million in taxes associated with last year’s asset sale.
  • In December 2019, the Company entered into a joint venture agreement with MRP for the development of a mixed-use project known as “1800 Half Street.”  The development is located in the Buzzard Point area of Washington, DC, less than half a mile downriver from Dock 79 and the Maren.  It lies directly between our two acres on the Anacostia, currently under lease by Vulcan, and Audi Field, the home stadium of the DC United. The 10-story structure will have 344 apartments and 11,246 square feet of ground floor retail.  FRP contributed $37.3 million in common equity.  The project is a qualified opportunity zone investment and will defer just over $10 million in taxes associated with last year’s asset sale.
  • In December 2019, the company entered into two joint ventures in Greenville, SC with a new partner, Woodfield Development.  Woodfield specializes in Class-A multi-family, mixed use developments primarily in the Carolinas and DC.  Our first joint venture with them is a 200-unit multifamily project known as “Riverside.”  FRP contributed $6.2 million in common equity for a 40% ownership interest.  Construction is set to begin in the first quarter of 2020 and should be complete in the third quarter of 2021.  The second joint venture in Greenville with Woodfield is a 227-unit multifamily development known as “.408 Jackson.”  It will have 4,700 square feet of retail and is located across the street from Greenville’s minor league baseball stadium.  FRP contributed $9.7 million in common equity for a 40% ownership interest.  Construction is set to begin in the second quarter of 2020 and should be complete in the second quarter of 2022.  Both projects are qualified opportunity investments and will defer a combined $4.3 million in taxes.    

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment:

Dock 79’s average occupancy for the quarter was 95.11%, and at the end of the quarter, Dock 79 was 91.48% leased and 93.44% occupied.  This quarter, 63.08% of expiring leases renewed with an average increase in rent on those renewals of 2.67%.  Net Operating Income this quarter for this segment was $1,821,000, up $130,000 or 7.69% compared to the same quarter last year.  Dock 79 is a joint venture between the Company and MRP, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 66% ownership.

In July 2019, the Company completed a like-kind exchange by reinvesting $6,000,000 into a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) known as CS1031 Hickory Creek DST.  The DST owns a 294-unit garden-style apartment community known as Hickory Creek consisting of 19 three-story apartment buildings containing 273,940 rentable square feet.  Hickory Creek was constructed in 1984 and substantially renovated in 2016 and is located in Henrico County, Virginia.  The Company is 26.649% beneficial owner and receives monthly distributions.  Fourth quarter distributions were $83,000.  The project is a qualified 1031 like-kind exchange investment and will defer $790,000 in taxes associated with the sales of 7030 Dorsey Road and 1502 Quarry Drive

Calendar Year 2019 Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income for 2019 was $16,177,000 or $1.63 per share versus $124,472,000 or $12.32 per share in the same period last year.  Income from discontinued operations for 2019 was $6,856,000 or $.69 per share versus $122,129,000 or $12.09 per share in the same period last year. Income from continuing operations was impacted by the following items:

  • Federal and state tax refunds of $26 million were received including $302,000 of interest income.  This refund impacted the balance sheet and cash flow statement but, apart from the interest income, had no impact on the income statement because the credit to current tax expense and charge to deferred tax expense net out.
  • Income tax expense was reduced $341,000 due to favorable state apportionment.
  • Operating expenses includes $627,000 professional fees for Anacostia legal fees for environmental recovery efforts.
  • We incurred $142,000 professional legal fees related to three new opportunity zone joint ventures.
  • Interest income includes $1,709,000 for Bryant Street and The Maren preferred interest.
  • Interest income includes $949,000 realized gain on bonds.
  • Loss on joint ventures includes $1,232,000 for our share of Bryant Street and The Maren preferred interest and $373,000 amortization of guarantee liability related to the Bryant Street loan.

Calendar year 2018 income from continuing operations of $959,000 included $1,457,000 in stock compensation expense ($1,055,000 for the 2018 director stock grant and $402,000 for vesting of option grants from 2016 and 2017 due to the asset disposition).

Calendar Year 2019 Segment Operating Results
                                                                                                                      
Asset Management Segment:

Most of the Asset Management Segment was reclassified to discontinued operations leaving one recent industrial acquisition, Cranberry Run, which we purchased during the first quarter of this year, 1801 62nd Street which joined this business segment on April 1, and two commercial properties that remained after the sale this year of our office property at 7030 Dorsey Road.  Cranberry Run is a five-building industrial park in Harford County, MD totaling 268,010 square feet of industrial/ flex space.  We made substantial progress in 2019 on our plan to implement approximately $2 million in improvements in order to lease-up the property.  An additional $1 million of capital is projected for future leasing costs bringing the total investment to approximately $9.5 million or $35 per square foot. 1801 62nd Street is our most recent spec building in Hollander Business Park and is our first warehouse with a 32-foot clear-height ceiling.  We completed construction of this building earlier this year and it is 100% leased and occupied as of December 31, 2019.  Total revenues in this segment were $2,190,000, down $119,000 or 5.2%, over the same period last year.  Operating loss was ($450,000), down $1,348,000 from an operating profit of $898,000 in the same period last year due to higher allocation of corporate expenses, increased operating expenses associated with the Cranberry Run acquisition in the first quarter and the addition of 1801 62nd Street to Asset Management in the second quarter. 

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:

Total revenues in this segment were $9,438,000 versus $8,139,000 in the same period last year.  Total operating profit in this segment was $8,521,000, an increase of $1,231,000 versus $7,290,000 in the same period last year.  Among the reasons for this increase in revenue and operating profit is the contribution from our Ft. Myers quarry, the revenue from which, now that mining has begun in earnest, was more than double the minimum royalty we have been receiving until recently.  Royalties were reduced by $115,000 due to a volumetric adjustment from the Manassas quarry. 

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment:

Average occupancy for 2019 at Dock 79 was 95.46%, and at the end of the year, Dock 79 was 91.48% leased and 93.44% occupied.  Through 2019, 60.68% of expiring leases have renewed with an average increase in rent of 2.76%.  Net Operating Income for this segment was $7,167,000, up $629,000 or 9.62% compared to the same period last year, primarily due to substantial increases in NOI from our retail tenants compared to this period last year.  Dock 79 is a joint venture between the Company and MRP, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 66% ownership.

In July 2019, the Company completed a like-kind exchange by reinvesting $6,000,000 into a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) known as CS1031 Hickory Creek DST.  The DST owns a 294-unit apartment community known as Hickory Creek consisting of 19 three-story apartment buildings containing 273,940 rentable square feet.  Hickory Creek was constructed in 1984 and substantially renovated in 2016.  The property is eleven miles from downtown Richmond in Henrico County, Virginia.  The Company is 26.649% beneficial owner and receives monthly distributions.  Distributions in 2019 were $123,000. 

Summary and Outlook

With the second quarter dispositions of our assets at 1502 Quarry Drive and 7030 Dorsey Road for $11.7 million and $8.85 million respectively, the Company continued and has nearly completed the liquidation of its “heritage” properties.  Of the 43 buildings owned and operated by the Company at the start of 2018, all that remains is the Company’s home office building in Sparks, MD and the vacant lot in Jacksonville still under lease to Vulcan that used to house Florida Rock Industries’ home office.  In the past year we added Cranberry Run and 1801 62nd Street to the Asset Management Segment.  These additions, the former a value-add, opportunistic acquisition and the latter, an in-house development of one of the parcels remaining at Hollander Business Park, are indicative of the types of assets we intend to add periodically to this segment.  But they should not be mistaken as the first steps on the road to rebuilding the kind of Asset Management segment we operated prior to last year’s sale.  We are no longer in the develop and hold business when it comes to industrial assets.  Rather, we will develop buildings from our existing land bank and from new raw land purchases, or rehabilitate an existing industrial asset acquired at a discount with the aim of selling the fully leased buildings individually or in groups when the market dictates these actions.

This quarter marked the seventh consecutive quarter of increases in mining royalty revenue compared to the same period the year before and represents the segment’s best year in terms of financial performance.  Operating profit this year was higher than last year’s revenue, which until this year was the highest revenue total in this segment’s history.  Had the year ended after the first three quarters, which is to say, had we collected no royalties whatsoever in the fourth quarter, this segment would still have experienced its third highest revenue total. 

Construction remains on schedule for The Maren and Bryant Street, with the expectation of delivering the first units of The Maren in April 2020.  While construction should be complete at Bryant St in 2021, the first residential units should be delivered by the end of 2020.  These assets represent an investment of over $80 million and will more than triple the number of residential units and square feet of mixed use we have in our existing portfolio.

In the final days of 2019, we were able to put over $53 million to work in opportunity zone investments in Washington, DC and Greenville, SC.  Though “Riverside” and “.408 Jackson” are a step outside of our traditional geographic footprint, we were impressed with Greenville and felt the growth potential of the market and the track record of our new partner warranted the investment.  As to “1800 Half Street,” what really attracted us to this deal, beyond investing in one of the best markets in the country, is the ability to augment our footprint in an area where we already planned to develop, with partners we know and trust, and the added benefit of investing in an opportunity zone.  We think this investment will only further enhance and serve as a launching point for Square 664E when Vulcan’s lease and option to renew finally runs out in 2026. 
    
2019 was the second full year of having Dock 79 consolidated on to the Company’s books, but the first in which we were fighting the headwinds of both new supply in the market and disruptions to our tenants caused by the construction of The Maren next door.  That we renewed a higher percentage of tenants than we did in 2018 (60.68% vs. 58.40%) with a comparable percentage increase in rent (2.76% vs 3.29%), we believe is a powerful reminder of both the quality of the asset and the demand for waterfront real estate.

In light of the performance of the Mining Royalties Segment or Dock 79 or the transformation of our Asset Management Segment, one could look back at the twelve months with some degree of satisfaction.  This was an excellent year for many of our assets—in some cases, the best year they’ve ever had.  And yet the asset that looms largest in the minds of management—our substantial cash holdings—remains by and large unchanged and presents us with the same challenges we faced a year ago.  We are actively pursuing different projects in which to put the money to use while remaining cautious and perhaps conservative in terms of the standard of quality of any project we consider.  Our most recent opportunity zone investments in DC and South Carolina speak to that.  But the $160 million that remains deserves a better home than fixed income, and so we are faced with a choice in investment philosophy: do we find a home for the money today that can generate a better return than investment-grade bonds, or do we sit pat and wait for something extraordinary?  We opted for the latter, and the shareholder patience required to execute it has not gone unappreciated by management.  Though our team is anxious to return your money to you in the form of new investments, the redeployment of our cash will be based on the amount of return we can generate rather than the amount of time that has passed since the asset sale. 

To that end, we have been buying back shares of the Company when we believe it is underpriced.  In 2019, the Company repurchased 169,251 shares at an average cost of $48.51 per share and had authorization to repurchase another $10,939,000 in stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of a residential apartment building.

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
     CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
  DECEMBER 31, DECEMBER 31,
  2019 2018 2019 2018
Revenues:                
Lease revenue $3,522   3,465   14,318   13,883 
Mining lands lease revenue  2,274   2,187   9,438   8,139 
Total Revenues  5,796   5,652   23,756   22,022 
                 
Cost of operations:                
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  1,465   1,548   5,855   7,898 
Operating expenses  1,390   1,334   4,134   4,285 
Environmental remediation           (465)
Property taxes  735   676   2,941   2,625 
Management company indirect  642   399   2,514   1,765 
Corporate expenses  628   1,042   2,556   3,952 
Total cost of operations  4,860   4,999   18,000   20,060 
                 
Total operating profit  936   653   5,756   1,962 
                 
Net investment income, including realized gains (losses) of $358, ($905), $949 and ($1,195), respectively  2,562   797   8,375   2,672 
Interest expense  (65)  (685)  (1,054)  (3,103)
Equity in loss of joint ventures  (672)  (52)  (1,954)  (88)
Gain (loss) on real estate investments  (1)  43   661   40 
                 
Income from continuing operations before income taxes  2,760   756   11,784   1,483 
Provision for income taxes  433   255   2,962   524 
Income from continuing operations  2,327   501   8,822   959 
                 
Income from discontinued operations, net  7   20   6,856   122,129 
                 
Net income  2,334   521   15,678   123,088 
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest  (119)  (185)  (499)  (1,384)
Net income attributable to the Company $2,453   706   16,177   124,472 
                 
Earnings per common share:                
Income from continuing operations-                
Basic $0.24   0.05   0.89   0.10 
Diluted $0.24   0.05   0.89   0.09 
Discontinued operations-                
Basic $0.00   0.00   0.69   12.16 
Diluted $0.00   0.00   0.69   12.09 
Net income attributable to the Company-                
Basic $0.25   0.07   1.64   12.40 
Diluted $0.25   0.07   1.63   12.32 
                 
Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing:
-basic earnings per common share  9,823   10,049   9,883   10,040 
-diluted earnings per common share  9,866   10,094   9,926   10,105 
                 
                 

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  December 31 December 31
Assets: 2019 2018
Real estate investments at cost:        
Land $84,383   83,721 
Buildings and improvements  147,019   144,543 
Projects under construction  1,056   6,683 
Total investments in properties  232,458   234,947 
Less accumulated depreciation and depletion  30,271   28,394 
Net investments in properties  202,187   206,553 
         
Real estate held for investment, at cost  8,380   7,167 
Investments in joint ventures  160,452   88,884 
Net real estate investments  371,019   302,604 
         
Cash and cash equivalents  26,607   22,547 
Cash held in escrow  186   202 
Accounts receivable, net  546   564 
Investments available for sale at fair value  137,867   165,212 
Federal and state income taxes receivable     9,854 
Unrealized rents  554   53 
Deferred costs  890   773 
Other assets  479   455 
Assets of discontinued operations     3,224 
Total assets $538,148   505,488 
         
Liabilities:        
Secured notes payable $88,925   88,789 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  2,431   3,545 
Other liabilities  1,978   100 
Deferred revenue  790   27 
Federal and state income taxes payable  504    
Deferred income taxes  50,111   27,981 
Deferred compensation  1,436   1,450 
Tenant security deposits  328   53 
Liabilities of discontinued operations     288 
Total liabilities  146,503   122,233 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Equity:        
Common stock, $.10 par value
25,000,000 shares authorized,
9,817,429 and 9,969,174 shares issued
and outstanding, respectively		  982   997 
Capital in excess of par value  57,705   58,004 
Retained earnings  315,278   306,307 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net  923   (701)
Total shareholders’ equity  374,888   364,607 
Noncontrolling interest MRP  16,757   18,648 
Total equity  391,645   383,255 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $538,148   505,488 
         

Asset Management Segment:

  Three months ended December 31    
(dollars in thousands) 2019 % 2018 % Change %
             
Lease revenue $457   100.0%  592   100.0%  (135)  -22.8%
                         
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  181   39.6%  135   22.8%  46   34.1%
Operating expenses  158   34.6%  117   19.8%  41   35.0%
Property taxes  70   15.3%  42   7.1%  28   66.7%
Management company indirect  85   18.6%  30   5.0%  55   183.3%
Corporate expense  176   38.5%  7   1.2%  169   2414.3%
                         
Cost of operations  670   146.6%  331   55.9%  339   102.4%
                         
Operating profit $(213)  -46.6%  261   44.1%  (474)  -181.6%
                         

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:

  Three months ended December 31     
(dollars in thousands) 2019 % 2018 % Change % 
              
Mining lands lease revenue $2,274   100.0%  2,187   100.0%  87   4.0%
                         
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  47   2.1%  53   2.4%  (6)  -11.3%
Operating expenses  24   1.0%  40   1.8%  (16)  -40.0%
Property taxes  68   3.0%  87   4.0%  (19)  -21.8%
Management company indirect  50   2.2%     0.0%  50   0.0%
Corporate expense  46   2.0%  57   2.6%  (11)  -19.3%
                         
Cost of operations  235   10.3%  237   10.8%  (2)  -0.8%
                         
Operating profit $2,039   89.7%  1,950   89.2%  89   4.6%
                         

Development Segment:

  Three months ended December 31
(dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 Change
       
Lease revenue $272   262   10 
             
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  53   57   (4)
Operating expenses  522   580   (58)
Property taxes  308   269   39 
Management company indirect  459   314   145 
Corporate expense  362   874   (512)
             
Cost of operations  1,704   2,094   (390)
             
Operating loss $(1,432)  (1,832)  400 
             

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment:

  Three months ended December 31    
(dollars in thousands) 2019 % 2018 % Change %
             
Lease revenue $2,793   100.0%  2,611   100.0%  182   7.0%
                         
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  1,184   42.4%  1,303   49.9%  (119)  -9.1%
Operating expenses  686   24.6%  597   22.9%  89   14.9%
Property taxes  289   10.3%  278   10.6%  11   4.0%
Management company indirect  48   1.7%  55   2.1%  (7)  -12.7%
Corporate expense  44   1.6%  104   4.0%  (60)  -57.7%
                         
Cost of operations  2,251   80.6%  2,337   89.5%  (86)  -3.7%
                         
Operating profit $542   19.4%  274   10.5%  268   97.8%
                         

Asset Management Segment:

  Twelve months ended December 31    
(dollars in thousands) 2019 % 2018 % Change %
             
Lease revenue $2,190   100.0%  2,309   100.0%  (119)  -5.2%
                         
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  708   32.3%  540   23.4%  168   31.1%
Operating expenses  650   29.7%  452   19.6%  198   43.8%
Property taxes  286   13.0%  164   7.1%  122   74.4%
Management company indirect  350   16.0%  102   4.4%  248   243.1%
Corporate expense  646   29.5%  153   6.6%  493   322.2%
                         
Cost of operations  2,640   120.5%  1,411   61.1%  1,229   87.1%
                         
Operating profit $(450)  -20.5%  898   38.9%  (1,348)  -150.1%
                         

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:

  Twelve months ended December 31    
(dollars in thousands) 2019 % 2018 % Change %
             
Mining lands lease revenue $9,438   100.0%  8,139   100.0%  1,299   16.0%
                         
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  177   1.9%  198   2.4%  (21)  -10.6%
Operating expenses  99   1.0%  168   2.1%  (69)  -41.1%
Property taxes  271   2.9%  269   3.3%  2   0.7%
Management company indirect  201   2.1%     0.0%  201   0.0%
Corporate expense  169   1.8%  214   2.6%  (45)  -21.0%
                         
Cost of operations  917   9.7%  849   10.4%  68   8.0%
                         
Operating profit $8,521   90.3%  7,290   89.6%  1,231   16.9%
                         

Development Segment:

  Twelve months ended December 31
(dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 Change
       
Lease revenue $1,164   1,206   (42)
             
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  214   228   (14)
Operating expenses  768   1,198   (430)
Environmental remediation     (465)  465 
Property taxes  1,226   1,037   189 
Management company indirect  1,773   1,312   461 
Corporate expense  1,581   1,984   (403)
             
Cost of operations  5,562   5,294   268 
             
Operating loss $(4,398)  (4,088)  (310)
             

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment:

  Twelve months ended December 31    
(dollars in thousands) 2019 % 2018 % Change %
             
Lease revenue $10,964   100.0%  10,368   100.0%  596   5.7%
                         
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  4,756   43.4%  6,932   66.9%  (2,176)  -31.4%
Operating expenses  2,617   23.9%  2,467   23.8%  150   6.1%
Property taxes  1,158   10.6%  1,155   11.1%  3   0.3%
Management company indirect  190   1.7%  351   3.4%  (161)  -45.9%
Corporate expense  160   1.4%  393   3.8%  (233)  -59.3%
                         
Cost of operations  8,881   81.0%  11,298   109.0%  (2,417)  -21.4%
                         
Operating profit $2,083   19.0%  (930)  -9.0%  3,013   -324.0%
                         

Discontinued Operations:

  Three months ended Twelve months ended 
  December 31, December 31, 
  2019 2018 2019 2018 
Lease Revenue     222   460   12,098 
                 
Cost of operations:                
Depreciation, depletion and amortization     30   17   3,161 
Operating expenses  2   48   248   1,742 
Property taxes  (5)  20   41   1,286 
Management company indirect           1,360 
Corporate expenses     4      1,462 
Total cost of operations  (3)  102   306   9,011 
                 
Total operating profit   3   120   154   3,087 
                 
Interest expense           (587)
Gain (loss) on sale of buildings  6   (92)  9,244   164,915 
                 
Income before income taxes  9   28   9,398   167,415 
Provision for income taxes  2   8   2,542   45,286 
                 
Income (loss) from discontinued operations $7   20   6,856   122,129 
                 
Earnings per common share:                
 Income (loss) from discontinued operations-                
Basic  0.00   0.00   0.69   12.16 
Diluted  0.00   0.00   0.69   12.09 
                 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measure included in this quarterly report is net operating income (NOI). FRP uses this non-GAAP financial measure to analyze its continuing operations and to monitor, assess, and identify meaningful trends in its operating and financial performance. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Net Operating Income Reconciliation           
Twelve months ended 12/31/19 (in thousands)           
     Stabilized      
 Asset   Joint Mining Unallocated FRP
 Management Development Venture Royalties Corporate Holdings
 Segment Segment Segment Segment Expenses Totals
Income (loss) from continuing operations 63   (2,988)  736   6,277   4,734   8,822 
Income Tax Allocation 23   (1,108)  458   2,327   1,262   2,962 
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 86   (4,096)  1,194   8,604   5,996   11,784 
                        
Less:                       
Gains on sale of buildings 536         125      661 
Unrealized rents 5      22         27 
Interest income    2,337         6,038   8,375 
Equity in gain of Joint Venture       123         123 
Plus:                       
Unrealized rents          123      123 
Equity in loss of Joint Venture    2,035      42      2,077 
Interest Expense       1,012      42   1,054 
Depreciation/Amortization 708   214   4,756   177      5,855 
Management Co. Indirect 350   1,773   190   201      2,514 
Allocated Corporate Expenses 646   1,581   160   169      2,556 
                        
Net Operating Income (loss) 1,249   (830)  7,167   9,191      16,777 


Net Operating Income Reconciliation           
Twelve months ended 12/31/18 (in thousands)           
     Stabilized      
 Asset   Joint Mining Unallocated FRP
 Management Development Venture Royalties Corporate Holdings
 Segment Segment Segment Segment Expenses Totals
Income (loss) from continuing operations 2,282   (2,844)  (3,316)  5,305   (468)  959 
Income Tax Allocation 847   (1,054)  (717)  1,967   (519)  524 
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 3,129   (3,898)  (4,033)  7,272   (987)  1,483 
                        
Less:                       
Gains on investment land sold          43      43 
Unrealized rents       208         208 
Interest income 2,231   220         221   2,672 
Plus:                       
Unrealized rents 16         494      510 
Loss on investment land sold    3            3 
Equity in loss of Joint Venture    27      61      88 
Interest Expense       3,103         3,103 
Depreciation/Amortization 540   228   6,932   198      7,898 
Management Co. Indirect 102   1,312   351         1,765 
Allocated Corporate Expenses 153   1,984   393   214   1,208   3,952 
                        
Net Operating Income 1,709   (564)  6,538   8,196      15,879 


