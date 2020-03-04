HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand Gen Report has unveiled the winners of its ninth annual Killer Content Awards (KCAs). Since 2012, the KCAs have spotlighted B2B brands that are pushing creative limits, embracing new storytelling methods, formats and campaign strategies, to better engage audiences through their content. The 36 winners were announced during an exclusive cocktail reception at the 2020 B2B Marketing Exchange in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Garnering approximately 150 nominations, the Demand Gen Report editorial and design team worked diligently to select their list of finalists, which include established brands such as Equifax and disruptive tech companies like Clio.
“As far as the judging process goes, this year was perhaps the most difficult year to date,” noted Alicia Esposito, Senior Content Strategist of Demand Gen Report and coordinator of the KCAs. “This alone reaffirms that B2B brands are really stepping up their game and testing new tactics to better reach and resonate with their audiences. We’re living in an age of digital deluge, but these brands truly stood out from the pack.”
One company that especially rose to the top was Nitto, Inc., which was recognized as the 2020 B2B’s Choice Award winner. The company’s Americas Discovery Center was selected as a community favorite due to its innovative use of Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and personalization, to create an immersive physical experience.
“Nitto is an example of a brand that brought the best of digital and physical together to guide buyers through a comprehensive story,” Esposito explained. “The company put visitors in charge of the journey, allowing them to customize their experience to their wants and needs.”
Nitto and all other winners are spotlighted in Demand Gen Report’s Killer Content Awards Report.
The complete list of winners includes:
Account-Based Marketing Campaign:
Agency Partnership:
Audio Content:
Buyer-Focused Content:
Cause Marketing:
Channel Partner Marketing:
Customer Lifecycle Marketing:
Design Concept/Theme:
Influencer Marketing:
Interactive Content:
Measurable ROI:
Multi-Touch Campaign:
Nurture Campaign:
Packaged/Bundled Content:
Research-Based Content:
Sales Enablement Content:
Short-Form Content:
Social Amplification:
Video Content:
B2B’s Choice Award:
About The 2020 B2B Marketing Exchange
Hosted by Demand Gen Report, the B2B Marketing Exchange is a multi-day educational event focused on improving B2B marketing and sales strategies and results. The event includes six targeted educational tracks: the popular Content2Conversion Conference; the Demand Gen Summit; ABM In Action Live; Sales Impact Summit; Digital Strategy; and Channel Marketing. This year’s conference took place February 24-26, 2020 at The Hyatt Regency in Scottsdale, Ariz.
About Demand Gen Report
Demand Gen Report is a targeted online publication that uncovers the strategies and solutions that help companies better align their sales and marketing organizations, and ultimately, drive growth. A key component of the publication’s editorial coverage focuses on the sales and marketing automation tools that enable companies to better measure and manage their multi-channel demand generation efforts.
Formats available: