A huge opportunity has been created by institutional investors, banks and larger acquisitive mining companies simply because they deem gold resources of less than 1 million oz to be too small for investment. Therefore, many mining operations are unable to find viable funding sources.

Investing US$500 million in 25 projects to acquire 1.2 million ounces of gold at 68% discount to gold spot price and ongoing royalties for the life of the projects.

San Francisco, California, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to eligible investors a $500 million investment opportunity in Raptor Capital International Ltd (“Raptor”) through its newly formed US Capital Global/Raptor International Loan Fund LLC (the “Fund”). Raptor is a precious metal streaming and royalty finance company focused on providing innovative finance to medium-scale mining operations in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Mexico.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in corporate finance, asset management, fund management, and capital formation services. Its registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC, is acting as the placement agent for the Fund.

Paul Ray, CEO at Raptor, said: “We are extremely pleased to be partnering with US Capital Global to launch this international $500 million Fund. Our investment strategy mimics the business model of successful multi-billion-dollar firms in the industry. Our intention is to invest in approximately 25 projects to acquire some 1,200,000 ounces of gold at an expected 68% discount to spot price and ongoing royalties for the life of the projects. We look forward to significantly scaling our operations internationally.”

“We are delighted to be serving Raptor as its lead placement agent on this $500 million offering,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “Raptor identifies high-grade, low-cost, development-stage gold mining projects to invest in, makes up-front payments to purchase part of their future production below market price, and receives gold from the mine’s production and sells it for a profit. Raptor aims to cherry-pick the top 20–25 projects from hundreds of gold mining ventures seeking capital in the mid-size market segment, by following its investment criteria. The opportunity to participate in this $500 million Fund is now open to eligible investors.”

The gold market worldwide is projected to grow by 1.3 thousand tons, driven by a compounded growth of 3.9%.

About Raptor Capital International Ltd

Founded in March 2018, Raptor is a precious metal streaming and royalty finance company focused on providing innovative finance to medium-scale mining operations across the world. The company intends to invest in projects with simple mining and processing operations, enabling them to initiate or increase production. Raptor’s primary focus is gold mining projects, but the company will also evaluate projects with silver streams. www.raptorcapitalstreaming.com

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC is the FINRA-registered broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, the US Capital Global team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services.

To learn more about US Capital Global Securities or this investment opportunity, email Charles Towle, CEO, at charles@uscgs.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

Attachments

Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1045 media@uscapglobal.com