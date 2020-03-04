Leading Facilities Select Cloud Platform to Solve Complex Enterprise Workflows



NEW YORK, March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambra Health , makers of the leading cloud-based, medical image management suite, today announced that Hospital for Special Surgery has selected Ambra’s best-in-class imaging solutions. Leading facilities across the country are turning towards Ambra to improve interoperability and enable improved patient care. Ambra Health will be showcasing its medical image management solutions at Booth #3841 at the upcoming HIMSS annual conference on March 9 - 13 in Orlando, Florida. Presentations scheduled at the HIMSS booth will also be available virtually via daily webinars from March 10 - 13 at 1 p.m. EST.

Ambra Health partners with its customers to develop personalized long-term enterprise image management strategies, tailored to address each facility’s unique challenges. Common workflow challenges include unifying image exchange, secure VNA storage, universal viewing, and improved workflows for both the acquisition and return of medical imaging. Ambra Health’s open API allows facilities to integrate with leading EHR systems like Epic and Cerner, build custom integrations, or develop innovative new tools.

Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) is implementing the Ambra Health solution for their patients, providers, and regional partners. "With Ambra Health, HSS will be able to receive and share images with patients, allow referring providers to access images, and plans to automate image ingestion processes with their regional partners. Patients will also be able to upload their imaging directly to HSS through the MyHSS website,” says Inderpal Kohli, Assistant Vice President of Clinical Applications at HSS.

Additionally, Ambra’s integration with Epic MyChart makes secure, electronic sharing of imaging with patients easier than ever at HSS. Whether enabling patients to upload their imaging themselves, or eliminating the need to distribute imaging to them via CDs, Ambra provides a better experience for providers and patients alike.

“Our partnership with Hospital for Special Surgery highlights how interoperability among vendors and across networks can ensure that imaging is always where it needs to be and when it needs to be there,” said Morris Panner, CEO of Ambra Health. “As large proponents of the #DitchtheDisk movement, it is fundamental to our company that we empower our customers to move towards a fully digital and enterprise-wide model of image exchange.”

Today, Ambra Health has over eight billion images under its management and has impacted over 8.1 million patients. Overall, the Ambra cloud suite powers image exchange and more at 5 of the top 5 nation’s hospitals and 6 of the top 10 nation’s children’s hospitals. Ambra Health continues to refine and enhance its suite of products based on direct feedback from partners and a recently launched user group, The Ambra Exchange . This direct feedback led Ambra Health to launch the Ambra Gateway Directory to promote interoperability across facilities by allowing users to discover other facilities that have an Ambra gateway installed and request to connect. Ambra Health was also recently recognized by KLAS Research as the top medical image exchange vendor for the sixth year in a row .

Those interested in learning more about Ambra Health’s imaging solutions, including research capabilities, partnerships, and the new Gateway Directory can receive a live demo at Booth #3841 at the upcoming HIMSS annual conference on March 9 - 13 in Orlando, Florida. To make an appointment or for more detail, visit the Ambra Health website. Register here for Ambra Health’s virtual HIMSS meeting series.

About Ambra Health

Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann and New England Baptist Hospital as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and clinical research organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com .

Media Contact:

Catherine Slotnick

Ambra Health

press@ambrahealth.com

888-587-2280